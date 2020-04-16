Shrine Bowl rescheduled though no date announced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 2020 Shrine Bowl is still on, for the time being, though it was announced Wednesday that the event will be pushed back.

The 62nd edition of Nebraska's annual All-Star football game was set for June 6 in Kearney. Following a conference call between Shrine Bowl Executive Director Dave MacDonald and the Shrine Bowl Executive Board on Tuesday afternoon, an announcement was released Wednesday morning indicating an intention to hold the game at some point this summer, though exactly when remains a mystery.

The announcement said that both MacDonald and the board agreed that the game should be moved back from June 6 but held no later than July 31.

"The NSBEB will announce a revised date for the game after the new schedule for the weeks’ activities leading up to the game has been adjusted and renews its preparations for a dynamic event that will bring Nebraskans from across the state together again," the release said.

Three Telegram Area players were selected for the Shrine Bowl: Tyler Palmer from Scotus, Trevor Pfeifer from Humphrey St. Francis and Keaton VanHousen of Osceola/High Plains.

