Shutout drops Scotus boys below .500

"We had chances; just didn't capitalize," Miller said.

What was more concerning was a second straight slow start. Though Scotus had won the last time out in a 4-0 victory at Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central, the Shamrocks had just one first-half goal in that one and were out of sorts before halftime.

That was the case, at times, again on Monday. This time the Shamrocks paid for not quite being on pointe.

"That's our biggest problem right now. Sometimes we get in our own way," Miller said. "At halftime, we talk about what we're doing wrong, we come out and we execute. We need to come out at the beginning of the game with the same intensity and enthusiasm to get it done."

Scotus was on the road Tuesday at Kearney Catholic. Check online (ColumbusTelegram.com) and in a future issue for scores and results. SCC travels to Omaha on Thursday for the Omaha Bryan Tournament starting with Omaha Burke at 5:30 p.m.

"This is just some of those growing pains. A couple of wins doesn't make everything right," Miller said. "We've got to come out and play the right way. We can't spot them a goal or two and then decide we want to play."

