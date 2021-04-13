Shutout drops Scotus boys below .500

Grand Island Northwest took advantage of the win for two first half goals then held the Scotus Central Catholic boys at bay when they had the same chance in the second half in a 2-0 Shamrock loss Monday at Wilderness Park.
The loss dropped Scotus to 3-4 and ended a modest two-game win streak that started in an 8-1 victory over Omaha Concordia. Scotus felt like a formation change resulting in putting a young, talented striker up front was a major reason why the offense had three times as many goals in the past two games as it did in the previous four.
But nothing beat the Viking keeper on Monday as Scotus was shutout for the fourth time this season.
"We just made a few little mistakes, again," coach P.J. Miller said. "The wind was horrible. They were both wind-assisted. (Northwest) never really had a build up. They played a few long balls and had a guy up top that was big and fast. He managed to hold off our guys and convert. They were both probably played back from their defensive third of the field. It was nothing special."
Scotus had its chance heading downwind to the south after falling behind 2-0, and held a possession advantage that forced play into Northwest's half of the field. But while more shots were created, Miller estimated that six or seven were on goal. Several were taken wide or high of the net on shots that didn't adjust for the wind.
"We had chances; just didn't capitalize," Miller said.
What was more concerning was a second straight slow start. Though Scotus had won the last time out in a 4-0 victory at Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central, the Shamrocks had just one first-half goal in that one and were out of sorts before halftime.
That was the case, at times, again on Monday. This time the Shamrocks paid for not quite being on pointe.
"That's our biggest problem right now. Sometimes we get in our own way," Miller said. "At halftime, we talk about what we're doing wrong, we come out and we execute. We need to come out at the beginning of the game with the same intensity and enthusiasm to get it done."
Scotus was on the road Tuesday at Kearney Catholic. Check online (ColumbusTelegram.com) and in a future issue for scores and results. SCC travels to Omaha on Thursday for the Omaha Bryan Tournament starting with Omaha Burke at 5:30 p.m.
"This is just some of those growing pains. A couple of wins doesn't make everything right," Miller said. "We've got to come out and play the right way. We can't spot them a goal or two and then decide we want to play."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.