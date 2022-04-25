Silver Hawks blow Discoverers

Columbus High girls soccer eyed a signature victory in its final home match of the regular season Friday against No. 3 Lincoln Southwest at Columbus High School.

With regular wind gusts of 35 mph, Columbus played the first half with the wind at its back but it failed to put a shot past Silver Hawks goalkeeper Alexa Gobel.

Playing into the wind, Lincoln Southwest scored a goal in the 11th minute and added another after halftime in the 53rd minute to secure a 2-0 win over the Discoverers.

The loss ended Columbus High's three-game win streak and made the Discoverers 1-4 against rated opponents.

"We knew it was going to be a really tough match, but we hung with them the whole game, especially the first half. We had so many chances," Columbus High head coach Zack Wayman said. "It was our strategy to get an early goal, but didn't quite get it. A lot of chances we just didn't put away."

The Discoverers tested Gobel early with a free kick and a flip throw, but Lincoln Southwest scored the breakthrough goal on a shot from 25 yards out by Jillian Lane. The shot swerved midair and struck the top corner of the net.

With the wind at its backs, Columbus controlled possession and kept the Silver Hawks pinned on their side of the field. Carly Gaedeke was Columbus' main playmaker in the first half with a shot on goal that was saved, a cross that sailed just wide of the frame and a flip throw-in into the box that was cleared.

As the first-half clock wound down, Abby Haynes created the most threatening chance for the Discoverers. She pressed a Silver Hawk defender and stripped the ball in the attacking third. After a few touches, Haynes shot the ball just wide of goal.

In the second half, Lincoln Southwest seized control of possession and dictated play. The Silver Hawks doubled their lead in the 53rd minute off a corner kick. Aniya Seymore headed in the cross past Columbus goalkeeper Addi Heule.

The Discoverers' lone chance in the second half came in in the 57th minute on a solo run by Ayla Janssen. She sprinted down the right wing and into the penalty area, but Janssen was closed down by Silver Hawks defender Charley Kort.

Wayman acknowledged that the Silver Hawks have perhaps a better overall roster, but he was proud of the Discoverers matching their physicality.

"We played hard. We competed with them. I didn't think there was a big gap physically. That was one of the problems we had last year to be as physical as the top teams, and we did that," Wayman said. "When we did find feet, we played really well. We used our space and moved the ball quickly. We played good soccer. They played hard, they always do. They always give their full effort."

The defeat puts Columbus at 9-4 on the season. The Discoverers will conclude the regular season Wednesday at Lincoln Northeast. Wayman's message to the team was control what they can control.

"Sometimes you play teams that have better players than you and in some positions and that's a reality," he said. "We control what we can control, made it difficult for them. We learn from it, we learn from them as well about the pace of play with the communication, speed of play and we try to apply that to our game as well."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

