Six Shamrock girls headed to state

Familiar faces earned hardware and will represent Scotus Central Catholic track and field at state after strong performances Thursday in Albion at the B-4 district track meet.
Seniors Anna Ehlers, Clarissa Kosch and Olivia Fehringer each qualified for state in two events. Sophomore Hailey Steffensmeier and junior Chloe Walker join that group by earning state spots in the throwing events. Junior Grace Mustard is in for the 100-meter hurdles. Junior Garrett Oakley plus the 3200 relay will lead the Shamrock boys at Burke Stadium.
The Scotus girls collected a total of 13 medals and scored 77 points for a third-place team finish. Boone Central led the way with 107.5 - 16.5 better than Arlington. Pierce took the boys title by a wide margin of 61 points over Pierce 148-87. The Scotus boys won three medals and were ninth out of 10 with 19 points.
"I had not scored out the meet in advance, so I was just hoping to finish in the top four. Of course, when the meet was over and we missed runner up by four points it was a disappointment as there was more than one event in which we usually get that done and we fell a bit short," girls coach Janet Tooley said. "With that being said, coming out of a very tough district with six qualifiers in five out of the six field events and three different races on the track, it was a great performance on the part of our girls."
The top finishes of the day went to Fehringer in the 800 and 1600. She heads to Omaha as the winner in both events. Fehringer took the gold in the 800 in a time of 2 minutes, 26.49 seconds and repeated that finish by hitting the line first in the 1600 at 5:36.91.
Kosch was an automatic qualifier in the long jump and triple jump when she was third in both events. Her distance in the long jump was 16 feet, 7 and ½ inches. She landed at 34-6.50 in the triple jump.
Ehlers joins her in the triple jump following a fourth place medal and a mark of 34-4. Though she was one spot short of an automatic bid, her best jump was part of the next six best additional qualifiers from across Class B. Ehlers will take the ninth-best jump overall to the state meet. She earned her way automatically in the high jump by reaching 5-3.
Steffensmeier, Walker and Mustard all won automatic bids with silver medals. Steffensmeier made a top throw of 35-9 in the shot put. Walker earned her way into the state discus competition on a mark of 117-7. Mustard makes her second trip to Omaha in the low hurdles on a run of 14.89 seconsds. She was also fourth in the 300 hurdles but was well back of the next six that were additional qualifiers.
Scotus was also fifth in the 3200 relay and sixth in the 1600 relay but was not fast enough to earn an invite in either.
"State is always tough. It's the best athletes in the state going head-to-head so really anything is possible," Tooley said. "We have some girls that have the potential to medal but they will need to perform at a very high level."
The top boys result went to Michael Gasper, Jake Heesacker, Ben Kamrath and Nicolas Schultz in the 3200 relay. That team came across the line in 8:43.46 and were just about three-quarters of a second faster than second-place O'Neill.
Gasper was also sixth in the 800 but was not one of the next sixth-fastest across Class B. Oakley made a jump of 20 feet, 4 and ¼ inches in the long jump and picked up an auto-bid with a bronze medal.
"The B-4 district was full of great athletes. "Going into the meet I was hopeful that our four-by-800 team was going to qualify along with Garrett Oakley in either long or triple jump," boys coach Joe Schoenfelder said. "...We are going down to Burke to compete with some of the state's best athletes and improve our times and we will see what happens."
The Class B portion of the state meet begins at 3 p.m. on Friday in Omaha.
"It will be interesting to see how it all goes with just Class B competing on Friday and Saturday afternoons with an adjusted event schedule due to COVID," Tooley said. "No matter what, it's a great accomplishment for our athletes that have qualified, and we are thankful to just get to have the state meet experience after our season last spring was canceled."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.