Six Shamrock girls headed to state

"State is always tough. It's the best athletes in the state going head-to-head so really anything is possible," Tooley said. "We have some girls that have the potential to medal but they will need to perform at a very high level."

The top boys result went to Michael Gasper, Jake Heesacker, Ben Kamrath and Nicolas Schultz in the 3200 relay. That team came across the line in 8:43.46 and were just about three-quarters of a second faster than second-place O'Neill.

Gasper was also sixth in the 800 but was not one of the next sixth-fastest across Class B. Oakley made a jump of 20 feet, 4 and ¼ inches in the long jump and picked up an auto-bid with a bronze medal.

"The B-4 district was full of great athletes. "Going into the meet I was hopeful that our four-by-800 team was going to qualify along with Garrett Oakley in either long or triple jump," boys coach Joe Schoenfelder said. "...We are going down to Burke to compete with some of the state's best athletes and improve our times and we will see what happens."

The Class B portion of the state meet begins at 3 p.m. on Friday in Omaha.