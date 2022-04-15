Sixth place finishes highlight CHS tennis at Hastings

Columbus High tennis earned a pair of sixth-place finishes among its best performances in a doubles tournament on Thursday in Kearney. Two days earlier, the Discoverers picked up their third dual win of the season in dominant fashion over Hastings.

At Kearney, top doubles team Logan Kapels and Sarah Lasso went 2-3, second doubles pair Abby Loeffelholz and Taylor Loontjer were also 2-3, Macy Szatko and Sage Warner won their final match at third doubles and the teams of Sydnee Medinger and Joslyn Pensick plus Medinger and Maggie Luebbe played five total matches between the two combinations and went 2-3.

Kapels and Lasso beat a team from Lincoln High 8-1 and North Platte 8-2 to go with losses to duos from Omaha Westside, Kearney and Grand Island.

Loeffelholz and Loonter lost their first two matches 8-3 to teams from Westside and Kearney but then won two of their last three including 8-6 over Millard South and 8-5 over Norfolk. The lone loss in the last three was a 9-8 tiebreaker loss to a pair from North Star.

Szatko and Warner lost their first four but finished the day with an 8-6 victory over a duo from Millard South.

Medinger and Pensick won an 8-4 match over a team from Westside in between losses to Lincoln East and Norfolk. Luebbe and Medinger won 8-5 over a team from Millard South but lost 8-2 to Grand Island.

Kapels and Lasso were sixth, Medinger and her partners were sixth, Loeffelholz and Loontjer were seventh and Szatko and Warner were ninth.

Two days earlier

Two days earlier, CHS improved to 7-2 on the dual season when the Discoverers won two of three doubles matchups and five of six singles at Pawnee Park against Hastings.

Kapels (8-2), Loeffelholz (8-3), Loontjer (8-3), Szatko (8-3) and Pensick (8-6) were singles winners. Kapels and Lasso teamed up for an 8-0 shutout win and Loeffelholz and Loontjer were 8-6 victors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.