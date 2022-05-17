Sliva's surprise leads 'Rocks to state

Scotus Central Catholic senior Tim Sliva was trending toward high jumping at state all season long. But when a leg injury popped up a few weeks ago, the timing couldn't have been worse.

He missed the meet in Schuyler on April 21 then was out of the lineup again five days later at Lakeview and was sidelined still May 5 for an invite at Battle Creek. When he took to the track last week at Pawnee Park, he hadn't competed since April 12 - nearly a month.

He then reached 5 feet, 11 inches, took third place and earned the automatic qualification. No matter what happens in Omaha on Wednesday and Thursday, it's already been a successful season for him and a handful of other Shamrock state newcomers. Scotus sends six total to Burke Stadium, four of which include state rookies.

Also in front of the big crowd for the first time are boys sophomore Jude Maguire in the mile and girls sophomore Kyra Bowen in the triple jump.

Senior Grace Mustard was the 100-meter hurdles runner-up as a junior, fellow senior Chloe Walker was seventh in the discus and junior Hailey Steffensmeier was 15th a year ago in the shot put.

"I expect Jude and Tim to go down and compete well down at Burke," Scotus boys coach Joe Schoenfelder said. "Tim hadn’t jumped in a meet for over two weeks and, actually, he didn’t practice much either, so I didn’t know how his leg would hold up.

"We had been talking to Jude that he would have to run a great race in order to qualify because of the level of competition. For him to take 14 seconds off his PR was amazing."

Maguire's previous best in the 1600 meters was 4 minutes, 57.04 seconds at the Nebraska Track and Field Festival in Papillion. But it has been almost a month since that mark.

At Lakeview he ran 4:59. Just about 10 days later in Battle Creek he hit the line at 4:58. Back at his home track, Maguire came across the line at 4:43.15, held off an opponent from Blair by .03 and earned the automatic qualifier.

Sliva reached 5 feet, 8 inches in Hastings, 5-4 at Wayne and 5-8 again in Boone Central when he was forced to take some time off.

For the girls, Mustard will not only look to medal again in the 100 hurdles, but this time she also has the long jump on her schedule. She had only competed in the event once, April 26 at Lakeview, and reached 16-3. Mustard was the runner-up at 17-9 last week.

Steffensmeier needed a personal best discus throw of 120 feet, 7 inches but was still just sixth at districts. Compared to the rest of Class B, that was the 13th-best mark out of 154 in the state.

Walker made it in automatically at 124-1 and third place. It was the third time she's tossed over 120 feet. Her PR of 134-10 at Lakeview ranks as the sixth best mark in Class B this season.

Bowen's leap of 33, 3 and 1/4 in the triple jump got her in automatically in third and was the 26th-best mark in the Class B district round. Like Mustard, the sophomore had been a part of the event just once before.

"I'm looking forward to being back at Burke, and getting to see six of our athletes compete in, what I think, is the coolest atmosphere in Nebraska high school track. I'm excited to see how Grace, Chloe, and Hailey compete since they've been there before, and I'm also excited for Tim, Kyra, and Jude with it being their first trip to state," Scotus girls coach Alex Meyer said.

"I was really only expecting to qualify Grace and Chloe with how competitive our district meet was, so qualifying the other four was a very pleasant surprise, and I'm very proud of them for competing as they did last week. I'm hoping they can feed off the atmosphere at Burke, perform well, and have fun."

