Smith back as a CHS head coach after two decades as an assistant

Stacy Smith isn't exactly new to the job. Columbus High's head cross country coach has been on the staff of former coach Dave Licari for 20 years. She assisted him in basketball as well and is a former Discoverer head volleyball coach.
Smith has been a fixture in the Columbus athletic department for 30 years. Yet, she couldn't quite predict how restful her nights will be after CHS cross country held a season kickoff cookout on Thursday night. Even after three decades, stepping back into a role as a head coach gets the competitive juices flowing.
"Probably no sleep Sunday, probably not from (Thursday) until then," Smith said. "(Thursday), when we start talking about the season and all that stuff, it's exciting. It will up things quite a bit."
Smith assisted Licari for 20 years on the cross country staff and was part of his basketball coaching staff for even longer. She came to Columbus from Wheeler Central in 1991 when her husband accepted a new job in Fullerton.
Smith coached volleyball and basketball out there for four years, went to two state basketball tournaments and three in volleyball.
Her first year in Columbus she was an assistant basketball coach and led freshman volleyball. Eventually she took the CHS head volleyball coaching job where she was on the sidelines during the Laura Pilakowski and Amanda (Gates) Sjuts era.
Smith is the only Columbus High volleyball coach to have led the program to a championship match. She and the Discoverers came up short of Bellevue West in the 2004 title game.
"They made us look like geniuses," Smith said of Pilakowski and Sjuts. "The objective was to play them. Even when they were freshmen, 'play them.'"
In the 17 years since that team, Smith has settled into her role as an assistant. When Licari stepped down, she said stepping back up as a head coach was about continuity.
"The reason I stepped into the position was for the kids. We've got a really great group of kids that I wanted to keep some consistency for them," she said. "That's what it was really about."
Licari, who's now at Lakeview, wasn't consulted in who should replace him. But if he had a choice, Smith would have been it.
"In both cross country and basketball, any success that we had she was really integral in that. Her knowledge of the game of basketball and her knowledge of running was like having a trainer there," Licari said. "Her knowledge of the skeletal system and muscles and all that. Anybody with pain, she was almost always able to diagnose everything. Another huge plus is her knowledge of nutrition for the athletes."
Licari had Smith on a coaching staff for more than 20 years in both sports and expects her to find success.
"They're certainly not going to get any worse than when I was in charge. They could be better. To me, there won't be any difference in the team," he said. "Me and her worked really well together, and her demeanor works really well with the kids."
Columbus failed to send any runners to the state meet last year, and could be relying on younger runners once again. But Smith has a real simple philosophy when it comes to measuring success. Essentially, everything takes care of itself according to hard work, and that can mean different things to different runners.
"I want to set the kids up to be as successful as they can be. With every kid that's a different level of success. I want to push them to their potential but not push them to injury. With every single kid, that's going to be a little different," Smith said. "Everybody gets to compete, which is different than volleyball and basketball, but I want them to compete at their highest level just like in basketball and volleyball."
Smith used to run all the workouts with the kids the first 15 years as an assistant but doesn't have enough cartilage left in her knees to do so anymore. It's unlikely that, even with the adrenaline flowing, she'll be returning to the course anytime soon.
Plus, these days all that extra energy can be poured into the extra responsibilities that come with transitioning from assistant to head coach. Once that's all completed comes the fun part.
"I'm probably a little more excited to get the season started," she said. "But right now it's a lot about the details and taking care of those thing so when the season starts we can get down to business and enjoy the experience."
