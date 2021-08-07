Smith back as a CHS head coach after two decades as an assistant

"They're certainly not going to get any worse than when I was in charge. They could be better. To me, there won't be any difference in the team," he said. "Me and her worked really well together, and her demeanor works really well with the kids."

Columbus failed to send any runners to the state meet last year, and could be relying on younger runners once again. But Smith has a real simple philosophy when it comes to measuring success. Essentially, everything takes care of itself according to hard work, and that can mean different things to different runners.

"I want to set the kids up to be as successful as they can be. With every kid that's a different level of success. I want to push them to their potential but not push them to injury. With every single kid, that's going to be a little different," Smith said. "Everybody gets to compete, which is different than volleyball and basketball, but I want them to compete at their highest level just like in basketball and volleyball."

Smith used to run all the workouts with the kids the first 15 years as an assistant but doesn't have enough cartilage left in her knees to do so anymore. It's unlikely that, even with the adrenaline flowing, she'll be returning to the course anytime soon.