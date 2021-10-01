Smooth Sailing: Lakeivew wallops West Point-Beemer

Granted, that trio of opponents has just four wins combined, but Frenzen said the improvement has more to do with a meeting he and the staff had after the loss to Wayne than simply beating up on weak opposition.

Following the loss to Blue Devils, he and the staff reviewed now only how the team was preparing physically but mentally as well. The coaching drilled down even as far as looking at how the team spends its time during the hours after the school bell until kickoff.

Frenzen said the changes made have created a new mindset.

That plus utilizing Van Cleave has proven to be a winning formula. He had just 67 yards against Lincoln Christian but amassed that total on just four carries with one touchdown. Last week at Central City he found the end zone four times on 10 rushed for 115 yards. Friday was a new career high and makes his last three games an effort of 339 total yards and over 15 yards per carry. Oh, and he's also caught four passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns in the last three weeks.