Smooth Sailing: Lakeivew wallops West Point-Beemer

Lakeview averaged more than 7 yards per carry for the third week in a row, Adam Van Cleave rushed for more than 100 for the second week in a row and all three phases of the game were solid again in the Vikings 48-9 road win Friday at West Point-Beemer.
Lakeview scored the first 27 points of the game and, after a three-and-out to start the night, ended the first half with four straight scoring possessions. A big kickoff return allowed West Point a field goal before the end of the second quarter, but Lakeview came out after the break and scored two more touchdowns on its way to a third straight win and a 4-2 record.
The offense put up 387 yards, 297 on the ground, the defense held the Cadets to just 123, 125 on the ground in 38 carries, and Van Cleave toted the rock eight times for 157 yards and three scores.
"They shook loose a little bit at the end of the fist half for a decent kick return. Outside of that we were really clean on special teams. There were only a couple penalties on offense, and defense was really lights out the whole night," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "I was really pleased with our effort all the way around."
Lakeview has won three straight following losses to No. 4 Pierce and No. 6 Wayne. Contests against Lincoln Christian, Central City and, this week, West Point-Beemer have ended with a 117-point advantage in scoring differential and a 1,265 to 537 advantage in total yards.
Granted, that trio of opponents has just four wins combined, but Frenzen said the improvement has more to do with a meeting he and the staff had after the loss to Wayne than simply beating up on weak opposition.
Following the loss to Blue Devils, he and the staff reviewed now only how the team was preparing physically but mentally as well. The coaching drilled down even as far as looking at how the team spends its time during the hours after the school bell until kickoff.
Frenzen said the changes made have created a new mindset.
That plus utilizing Van Cleave has proven to be a winning formula. He had just 67 yards against Lincoln Christian but amassed that total on just four carries with one touchdown. Last week at Central City he found the end zone four times on 10 rushed for 115 yards. Friday was a new career high and makes his last three games an effort of 339 total yards and over 15 yards per carry. Oh, and he's also caught four passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns in the last three weeks.
"He's been pretty special to say the least, and we try to use him every which way we can," Frenzen said. "Our line has been blocking tremendously up front and all the backs are jumping in and making a difference running and blocking. Those four guys (Van Cleave, Cooper Tessendorf, Landon Ternus, Brock Mahoney) have been really meshing together well in the backfield."
Defensively, the front three of Zach Anderson, Jaeden Jenkinson and Eli Osten have been setting the down on that side of the ball. They pressure and harassed Central City's all-state quarterback Kale Jensen to just 38% passing last week. This week their responsibility was penetration and stopping West Point-Beemer's triple option attack before it could get started.
Anderson led the group with five tackles, Jenkinson had two and Osten had three including two sacks. Braxton Borer and Ternus tied for the team lead with six stops. Borer also intercepted a pass.
"I was really on edge this week watching them on film," Frenzen said. "I kept on our kids all week long, and I just appreciate how our kids conducted their business this week in practice and the mental edge they brought to the game tonight."
Quarterback Kolby Blaser opened the scoring with a 9-yard run with 5:19 left in the first quarter. In the second quarter, scoring plays included Van Cleave on an 18-yard run, Blaser's pass to Van Cleave for 57 and Van Cleave taking it 55 on a handoff for another touchdown.
Up 27-3 at the break, Lakeview made it 41-3 when Tessendorf scored from 4 yards out and Van Cleave busted another big one - 43 yards to the end zone. West Point put together its lone scoring drive near the end of the third when Treven Weddle found the goal line from 4 yards out. The Lakeview backups finished it off an an extended drive that saw Ternus score on a 3-yard run with 5:30 left in the game.
"It was just a great all around effort by our kids and our coaching staff," Frenzen said. "I'm really pleased to go up to West Point and get 1-0 in the district."
