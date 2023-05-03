Scotus Central Catholic senior Libbie Brezenski etched her name into the school's record book on Monday becoming the Shamrock girls soccer team's all-time leading goal scorer.

Libbie entered play on Monday with 73 career goals tied with the now previous record. She would later tally her 74th goal in Scotus' 3-0 win over South Sioux City.

The previous record holder was Libbie's mother and Scotus soccer coach Kristie Brezenski.

"It was really fun accomplishing that goal, I just really wanted to beat my mom," Libbie said. "It's been kind of a fun little family competition."

On Tuesday, Libbie added two more goals against Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic helping the Shamrocks win 6-0 in the subdistrict B-6 finals and taking one step closer to state.

"I really hope that we get to the state tournament, that's the goal for everyone at the end of the day," Libbie said. "Our freshmen season was canceled so it means a lot more to me and the other seniors to get the chance to possibly reach state."

Scotus closed strong against Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic after Izzie Kadavy scored in the 22nd minute of play.

Scotus and Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic were each held scoreless for the remainder of the first half.

The Shamrocks had plenty of chances to score in the first half racking up eight shots on goal.

"We just weren't settled in, we were kind of all over the place," Kristie said.

Luckily for the Shamrocks, the shots would begin to hit the back of the net in the final 40 minutes of play.

Mia Fehringer scored the opening goal for Scotus in the second half off an assist from Larkyn Mahoney. Fehringer's goal came just over three minutes into the second half.

Scotus would swiftly strike again with Kadavy scoring her second goal of the game less than two minutes later.

The Shamrock scoring output would take a brief pause until Libbie netted her first goal of the day in the 68th minute.

Kadavy knocked in her third goal of the day to secure the trick less than two minutes later.

"She can finish for us we just need to get her to start taking people on one on one and make things happen," Kristie said. "She was there and put the ball into the net and that's all we needed."

The final goal of the game came from Libbie who scored the third goal for Scotus in a five-minute span. The goal marked the 76th of her career.

"I'm going to keep trying my best to score but I want other people to score too," Libbie said. "It's fun celebrating with my teammates and if we have more people scoring we have more threats and it opens up areas for everyone to score."

Scotus closed the second half with nine shots on goal and five made goals.

The Shamrocks also tallied five assists in the game with two coming from Mahoney and Kadavy each. Libbie also added one on the day.

For Scotus' defense, the Shamrocks only allowed two shots on goal with goalie Faith Weber recording two saves to secure the shutout.

"The defense has been stepping up all year and they've only gotten better," Kristie said. "They did a good job of pressuring the ball and not letting them get downhill."

On Monday, Scotus earned a 3-0 win over South Sioux City in the subdistrict B-6 semifinals.

Neither team managed to get on the scoresheet in the first half.

In the second half, the Shamrocks netted three goals to seal the win. Two of the goals came from Fehringer.

"She has to be an offensive threat," Kristie said. "If getting it to the forwards isn't working, she has to be the next one to come in and score for us."

The other goal came from Libbie which secured her spot in the Scotus record book.

"I'm so happy for her, I don't mind it at all," Kristie said. "It's been a long time coming, records are meant to be broken and there's no better person to break it."

Ava Rickert recorded an assist in the win.

For Weber, Scotus' defense did a good job of limiting scoring opportunities for South Sioux City as she only was challenged a few times and recorded five blocks.

With the wins on Monday and Tuesday, Scotus will play in a district final on Saturday.

"We need to start peaking," Kristie said. "We need to be connecting passes, putting things together and finishing all in one, I'd love to start peaking."