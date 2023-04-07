Columbus boys soccer remains unbeaten after a 3-1 win at Lincoln Pius X on Thursday.

The 5-0 Discoverers are currently the only unbeaten team among Class A teams after Kearney fell to Lincoln East Thursday.

"We have perceived and shown some resiliency," Columbus coach John Arlt said. "We are the last team to be unbeaten and we can take a little pride in that but in the end, it doesn't mean anything."

Columbus was able to get the win thanks to a strong outing in the second half.

"It really was a performance of two halves," Arlt said. "The entire second half was a totally different team, it was really fun to watch them play in the second half."

The match was tight at the half as Marcus Beltran netted a goal in the 12th minute.

"He creates some problems out there, he's creative enough and he's shown that he can get into 25 yards that he can score from there," Arlt said. "That means he has to be accounted for."

Columbus' fast start would not last much longer, however.

"We were playing really well in those first 15 minutes," Arlt said. "The next 25 minutes of the first half it was really bad, we played so poorly and we didn't do anything right."

Pius X would knot it up late in the opening half thanks to a goal from Kyler Schell in the 38th minute.

"That ultimately, probably, was a good thing," Arlt said. "We talked at halftime a lot about where we were at. I don't know if we were playing scared, we just weren't focusing."

The second half would be all Discoverers with Nick Bennett giving Columbus a 2-1 lead two minutes into the second half.

"We kind of took charge right away just like we did in the first half," Arlt said. "We played very aggressively moving down the field and moving the ball."

The Discoverers tried to avoid another poor end to the first half by keeping their pressure up.

"The pressure that we were applying to them was just causing all kinds of problems and that's what we like," Arlt said. "We do better attacking and pressing the other team, we weren't about to change anything."

Kelvin Moncibias put the final nail in the coffin scoring in the game's 62nd minute to secure the win on an assist from Kay Ortiz.

"He's (Ortiz) really good with the ball, this one was one where he was able to hold off two or three players," Arlt said. "He (Ortiz) took most of the attention from their attention and Kelvin (Moncibias) was wide open, was a really easy goal."

Columbus will be back on the pitch today against visiting 1-6 Lincoln North Star.

"There's isn't a team that can't beat us so we need to come with our best game and try and continue this streak," Arlt said. "If we get by Saturday's (Today) game, next Tuesday is Lincoln Southwest and that's a pretty big challenge."

Columbus girls soccer

Following a 4-0 win over Grand Island on Tuesday, the Columbus girls soccer fell at Lincoln East Friday.

The unbeaten Spartans bested the Discoverers in a tight 1-0 match.

Lincoln East netted the only goal of the day in the 35th minute to take a 1-0 lead into the half. The Spartans would then close out the shoutout win as neither team scored in the second half.

The shutout loss marked the second of the season for Columbus with the first coming against Lincoln Southwest in the first game of the season on March 17, on the road.

With the win, Lincoln East now sits at 7-0 as Columbus falls to 5-3 on the season.

The Discoverer girls will look to bounce back from the loss on Tuesday as Columbus plays host to 0-5 Fremont.