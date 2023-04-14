Both the Columbus boys and girls soccer teams were in action Thursday on the road.

The Discoverer boys competed at Norfolk winning 4-3 in a shootout following a 1-1 match at the end of regulation and overtime. The Columbus girls' match was not as close with the girls picking up a 6-0 win at Lincoln High.

For the Columbus boys, Jayson Spencer scored the lone goal for the Discoverers early in the match as Columbus struck first.

"Our goal was about the 14th minute, they got called for a foul and Jayson Spencer slotted it in from about 30 yards out," Columbus boys coach John Arlt said. "They had a well set up and he went to one side and I don't think the keeper saw the ball."

The Discoverers led 1-0 at the half thanks to the goal from Spencer.

"His game is really really good," Arlt said. "He's the leader back there and he takes charge."

The game was physical throughout as Norfolk Panthers would knot the match up at one scoring the equalizing goal in the second half on a penalty kick following a handball.

"There was a lot of fouls in the game, four or five yellow cards, it was just a physical game," Arlt said.

Columbus would land the final blow in shootouts narrowly edging out Norfolk 4-3. Spencer's day was not done in the first half however as he was the Discoverer to net the final penalty kick to seal the victory.

Entering the game Thursday Columbus had only attempted one penalty kick on the season.

"We hadn't been involved in a shootout, it is good because you have to go through that," Arlt said. "In a district game, it's pretty tough to get up there and do that if you haven't done it."

Columbus does practice penalty kicks but Arlt says they are more difficult in matches.

"Practice and game time situations are different," Arlt said. "The crowd here was really loud and vocal, that puts added pressure on the guys and they handled it very well."

Playing a contributing factor in the low-scoring affair was the wind.

"It was hard to control the ball when you're going with it and it was hard to string things together going into it," Arlt said. "All in all, we got through it."

Another big factor for the Discoverers holding the Panthers to one goal was their goalie Connor Kallweit.

"The player of the game without a doubt was Connor Kallweit," Arlt said. "He made a couple of really nice saves when Norfolk had the wind and then he had one big save in the shootout."

Overall Kallweit finished with seven saves in the win.

"He just wants it, he takes charge back there, he's vocal and he's very intelligent," Arlt said. "I'm pretty confident with him in the net."

The win over Norfolk marked their first time back on the pitch following their first loss of the season on Tuesday to Lincoln Southwest.

"We didn't want to make one loss turn into two back-to-back, Arlt said. "I thought they responded pretty well from the standpoint of our first loss."

Columbus now sits at 7-1 overall and they will face 5-4 Papillion-LaVista Saturday at the Columbus High School turf.

"The problem now is on one day rest we got to go and do it again Saturday," Arlt said.

Columbus girls soccer

The Discoverer girls had their best offensive outing of the season pinning six goals against the Links of Lincoln High on the road Thursday.

Columbus' scoring output was contributed to by four Discoverers with Kenzie Shemek starting the scoring effort early netting a goal nine minutes into the opening half.

Columbus' offense would continue to give the Lincoln High team fits with a goal from Charlie Preister on an assist from Abby Hayes.

Haynes would net the next first half goal on a pass from Carly Gaedeke.

Despite Columbus leading 3-0 midway through the first half their offense continued to attack as Priester scored the fourth goal of the half her second of the game on an assist from Liberty Larsen.

Gaedeke would net the final Columbus goal in the first half on a pass from Emersyn Jaeger.

Columbus' offensive output led to five first half goals as the Discoverers held a 5-0 lead at the half.

The final goal of the day from Columbus came off a shot from Haynes adding to her first half goal and assist.

The entire Columbus team played well as the Discoverers held Lincoln High to one lone shot on the goal as Columbus finished with 19.

Columbus' next outing is set for Monday as the Discoverers take part in the Heartland Athletic Conference Girls Soccer Tournament. The Discoverers will play for gold as they face Lincoln East at Seacrest Field in the semifinal with the winner facing Lincoln Southwest or Lincoln Pius X in the championship.