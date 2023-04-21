Columbus freshman Molly Goc netted her second goal of the season Wednesday as the Discoverers faced off against Lincoln Pius X.

The one goal from Goc was not enough for Columbus, however, as Pius X claimed a 3-1 victory at Lincoln Southwest.

Both teams entered Wednesday’s match with a loss in their previous outing with Columbus falling 6-0 to Lincoln East in the Heartland Athletic Conference gold bracket semifinals. The Thunderbolts would also fall short as they were bested by Lincoln Southwest.

Lincoln Southwest would claim the HAC gold title over Lincoln East in a 1-0 match following the Discoverers and Thunderbolts’ game.

Columbus and Pius would then meet in the consolation match for the HAC gold tournament with Pius X taking an early 1-0 lead over the Discoverers before Goc knotted it up at one goal a piece in the 16th minute.

Neither team was able to get back into the scoring column for the remainder of the opening half with the Discoverers and Thunderbolts holding a 1-1 tie at the half.

The defensive battle would continue early in the second half with neither team allowing any goals for the first 20 minutes of play.

Pius X would then take a 2-1 lead with just over 19 minutes of play remaining.

Unfortunately for Columbus, Pius X added the final blow just a few minutes later taking a 3-1 lead with about 15 minutes to play.

In the two losses, Columbus was not at full strength as starting goalie Jordyn Trotta was hurt in the Lincoln East match.

Against Pius X, senior Joey Long was in the net for Columbus. Long has spent most of the season playing in the field before Wednesday helping the Discoverers with two goals and two assists on the year.

Long ended up recording seven saves in her first start in goal of the 2023 season.

With the loss, Columbus falls to 7-5 on the season and the Discoverers will look to bounce back against 9-3 Kearney today, April 21, on the road.

Columbus will close out regular season play on Tuesday when Lincoln North Star is set to visit.