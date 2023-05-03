The Columbus High girls soccer team had five Discoverers lead the charge to a district final match.

Carly Gaedeke, Abby Haynes, Kelyn Garrelts, Joey Long and Charli Preister all scored for the Discoverers in Columbus' 5-0 home win over Papillion-La Vista South Monday.

"It's been this way the whole year, it's not just a leading scorer and everybody is contributing," Columbus coach Zack Wayman said. "It's a team effort, we don't really care who scores we just want to score."

Columbus hosted the Titans for the District A-5 semifinals and the Discoverers started strong.

Gaedeke kicked off the scoring effort for Columbus on a flip throw-in that was deflected into the goal by the Titans goalie in the third minute. Gaedeke also finished with an assist on the day.

"Carly (Gaedeke) is so good at those, she's such a dangerous weapon that we have," Wayman said. "She gives us such an advantage that we utilized."

Columbus would waste little time to strike again with Haynes netting in a corner kick four minutes later. She would later add an assist to her stat sheet.

The Discoverers' fast start pushed them out to a 2-0 lead less than 10 minutes into play.

"That was letting the other team know that we're not going away," Wayman said. "We really want to start fast so getting those goals early calms your nerves as a team."

The scoring parade wasn't done as Garrelts scored on a deep shot at the 21-minute mark.

Columbus' first half scoring output would come to an end with Long scoring on a corner kick in the 34th minute.

"I was putting it where we're supposed to put it," Long said. "I was looking for someone's head in the back post but I think the wind took it and it went in."

The goal from Long gave Columbus a 4-0 lead over the Titans, the two teams would later head into the half at 4-0.

Long, a senior, was able to celebrate being able to score a goal in her final game as a Discoverer in Columbus.

"It kind of feels real," Long said. "I was glad to play with our fans one last time and we'll have just as many at our next game, so I'm excited for that."

The Discoverers were the beneficiary of having the wind at their backs in the first half with the Discoverers totaling seven shots on goal in the first 40 minutes.

"We have a lot of wind, so we get used to it, we pride ourselves playing with or against the wind," Wayman said. "We see it as a challenge."

The Titans closed the first half with zero shots on the goal.

Papillion-La Vista South would then get the favorable wind in the second half allowing the Titans to chart four shots on goal.

"They definitely had a run there but no super clear-cut chances," Wayman said. "It's a testament to our defense."

Columbus' defense didn't flinch, however, as goalie Jordyn Trotta managed to block all four shots to keep the shutout intact.

The wind also played an impact on the Discoverers' offensive production with Columbus putting just two shots on goal in the closing half.

The Titans managed to stop one of the shots but Preister put Columbus on the scoreboard in the second half.

The Discoverers played defense for most of the final half until Preister netted the final goal of the day in the 61st minute.

The two teams would go scoreless for the remainder of the game giving Columbus the 5-0 shutout win.

"You almost couldn't ask for better performance," Wayman said. "We came out fast, scored on some set pieces, we did a lot of those with our corner kicks and flip throws."

With the win, Columbus will now face 12-5 Omaha Westside in the District A-5 title game. The match will take place today, May 3, at Omaha Westside at 6 p.m. Westside earned its spot on Monday after beating Lincoln High 5-0.

"I just want them to take the approach like that did today (Monday)," Wayman said. "This process is such a fun time, postseason soccer, a chance to go to state and I think they're going to enjoy their moments."