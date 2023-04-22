Columbus' Marcus Beltran netted his third goal of the season Thursday but the Discoverers fell to Lincoln Southeast 2-1.

The loss puts Columbus at 7-3 overall and 1-3 in its last four games.

"I think we're playing really well, our energy level and effort is good," Columbus coach John Arlt said. "Little things are keeping us from winning and when we play good teams we need to do those things."

Beltran's goal came after the Knights led 1-0 in the first half with the two teams being knotted up at 1-1 heading into the half.

Lincoln Southeast would then hold the Discoverers scoreless in the second half and kicked in the game-winning goal eight minutes into the final 40.

"They (Lincoln Southeast) were really physical and we're not a physical team," Arlt said. "They have some skill players at times create some problems for us."

Columbus was able to make the Knights' goalie Drew Arehart uncomfortable at times by putting 11 shots on the goal.

"We had four or five really good shots in the second half but they were wide or over," Arlt said. "Put them on the frame and maybe they go in."

The loss also closed out an 0-2 record in the Heartland Athletic Conference gold bracket.

"We learned some things about ourselves," Arlt said. "Some of those things were encouraging because we're playing teams that could be in the state tournament."

Both teams fell on Tuesday to play in the consolation match as the Discoverers lost 2-0 to Lincoln East and the Knights fell 2-1 to Lincoln Southwest. Southwest would best Lincoln East 3-0 for the HAC gold title following the Columbus match.

Columbus' final stretch will start with hosting 11-2 Kearny Saturday before playing at 7-5 Lincoln East.

Lakeview soccer

Both the Lakeview boys and girls soccer teams were in action at Kearney Catholic Thursday.

The Lady Vikes fell in a 5-1 match which they trailed 3-0 at the half.

Lakeview would score one goal in the second half but the Stars were able to increase their lead by putting up two goals in the final 40 minutes of play.

The 5-1 loss comes on the heels of Lakeview's second win of the year as the Lady Vikes fall to 2-7 overall.

The Lakeview girls will play in their final regular season game of the year on Tuesday with 3-8 Seward visiting.

The Lakeview boys also lost with the Vikings falling to 0-9 overall.

The Vikings trailed 1-0 at the half and scored their lone goal of the game in the second half but Kearney Catholic added two goals in the final frame of play.

The Vikings will also play host to 1-10 Seward on Tuesday before their season finale on Thursday against visiting 3-4 Madison.