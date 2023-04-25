Columbus' Nick Bennett appeared to save the day for the Discoverers Saturday after hitting a goal late to send Columbus and Kearney to overtime.

After neither team scored in overtime, Columbus would take part in their second shootout of the season. Kearney started the shootout by netting their first attempt before Bennett hit the Discoverers' first try.

Neither team would hit the second shot then the Bearcats would pull away by hitting their next two attempts and blocking Columbus' final shots. The 3-1 shootout gave Kearney the win in a 1-1 match.

"I'm disappointed in the loss, not the effort." Columbus coach John Arlt said.

The defense played well for both teams throughout the game with Columbus not allowing many shots early and Kearney goalie, Lucas Crittenden, playing well against a barrage of Columbus shots.

Columbus had five shots on goal in the first half and a few more attempts that were slightly off.

Despite all the attempts, Columbus was held scoreless in the first half as the two teams were tied at 0-0 entering the half.

Both teams were also scoreless for almost the first 20 minutes of the second half as Kearney scored on a penalty kick with 22:25 to play.

Bennett would score his game-tying goal more than 10 minutes later as both teams sat at 1-1 with just under 12 minutes of regulation left.

"Nick's just a steady player, he does things the correct way," Arlt said. "He's not the fastest guy but he knows how to use his speed that creates opportunities and chances."

Neither team was able to get a goal to prevent overtime and in the extra 20 minutes of play the two teams would once again be held scoreless to force the shootout.

Overall, Columbus had a lot of chances to score with the Discoverers totaling 12 shots on goal and a few more that just missed the mark.

"We had so many opportunities that we didn't hit," Arlt said. "That's the difference right now."

On defense, Connor Kallweit finished with six saves against eight shots on goal with five of the eight coming against penalty kicks.

Columbus' loss marks the third straight after dropping two straight in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.

"We really should have won all three but we ended up losing all three," Arlt said. "We just got to learn to finish and do a better job at that."

After starting 6-0 the Discoverers are 7-4 and 1-4 in their last five matches.

The Discoverers will now look to bounce back in their regular-season finale at 7-6 Lincoln East today, April 25. Lincoln East bested Columbus 2-0 on April 18.

"From a confidence standpoint it'd be nice to get a win before we go into districts," Arlt said. "We just got to get on top and end these things, that's what I'm looking for."

Columbus girls soccer

The Columbus girls bounced back Friday after losing two straight games in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament picking up a 2-0 win Friday over Kearney.

Columbus took a 1-0 lead in the opening half with Molly Goc scoring on an assist from Carly Gaedeke in the 25th minute.

Goc's goal helped Columbus hold a 1-0 heading into halftime.

The Discoverers and Bearcats would almost go scoreless in the second half until Abby Haynes netted her team high seventh goal of the season with about five minutes remaining in the game.

Columbus goalkeeper Jordyn Trotta was back leading the Discoverer defense after getting hurt in HAC tournament play.

Trotta finished the game with five saves while holding the Bearcats scoreless.

For Columbus, the Discoverers' offense made it difficult for Kearney goalie Kadi Eklund finishing with eight shots on goal.

The Discoverers' win helps push Kearney to 9-4 overall and lifts Columbus to 8-5.

Columbus will close out regular season play today, April 25, against visiting 2-8 Lincoln North Star.