The Columbus girls soccer team bounced back from their 3-1 loss to Lincoln Pius X Saturday earning a 4-0 win over visiting Grand Island on a windy Tuesday.

Despite the wind, Columbus' offense still managed to put four goals on the board.

"Being able to play well in tough conditions is important, you just never know what Mother Nature's going to give you," Columbus soccer coach Zack Wayman said. "It adds some difficulties, our girls fought through it."

Columbus played a well-balanced game on the offensive side of the ball with four girls all netting goals in the win.

"That's what we preach, 'when it's your time and your opportunity comes take advantage of it.' The message was to finish and we did that," Wayman said. "Everybody got to play, everybody got to contribute."

Molly Goc got the scoring started early for the Discoverers with a goal less than two into the opening half.

The Columbus offense would keep attacking throughout the majority of the first half with lots of great passes as the Discoverers would score their second goal with just over 20 minutes to play in the opening half.

The goal was kicked in by Abby Haynes, her fourth of the season. She currently leads the team in goals scored.

Goc would be credited for an assist on the day with a rifle shot from deep to help set up Haynes with a great look at the net.

"Molly (Goc), that left foot is sweet, it can hit any pass," Wayman said. "That's something we haven't had in a while, a lefty with that tool in the toolbox."

The Columbus defense would keep the game out of reach in the first half as the Discoverers' back line played a fierce 40 minutes and goalie Jordyn Trotta recorded two saves to keep the shutout alive.

In the second half, Columbus' offense and defense kept their pace up from the first half with Charli Preister making it 3-0 for Columbus.

Preister's night would not be done, however, as she would later assist Marjorie Morales on the final goal of the night with under 20 minutes to play to secure the comeback win.

"I saw my opportunity to cross it, I crossed it and she had a good finish," Preister said. "I think it's good for us, it's good as a team to get a win after losing to Pius. It shows we're still going to work hard."

The Columbus defense would continue their great night as Trotta added one save and finished the shutout.

"Shutouts are always great, that's what the defense and goalies hang their hat on," Wayman said.

Taking the field for the first time of the season for Columbus was senior Ellie Thompson. Thompson, who injured her knee prior to basketball season sideling her for the duration of the season, played limited minutes in her first action of the season.

"Her first game back from injury had some great passes in the short time she played," Wayman said. "The short amount of time she was in you could see the control that she brought, the experience and that calm she brings is so important."

The 4-0 win over Grand Island not only marked a comeback after Columbus' loss to Pius X, it also lifts the Discoverers to 5-2 on the season.

"Pius is a great team and losing to them hurts," Wayman said. "This win helps them believe, helps the confidence and hope we can continue to build off it."

The Discoverers will return to the pitch on Friday at 7-0 Lincoln East.

"Hopefully that confidence we had in the second half continues, I'd like to see us play with that," Wayman said. "We need to give it all we got against a great East team. They're a phenomenal team, very well coached, very talented and I'm excited to see us rise to the challenge."