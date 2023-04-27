Missing game action may be difficult for some, but for Columbus High's Jordyn Trotta, it hasn't been. In her first home game back after missing two games, she helped the Discoverers shutout Lincoln North Star Tuesday.

Trotta spent the opening 10 games of the season as Columbus' goalie before getting hurt in the Heart Athletic Conference tournament on April 17. She missed two games with Columbus falling in both.

"She's playing really well, she's playing really confident," Columbus coach Zack Wayman said. "She brings some calm, knowing that even if they get past our defense she's a brick wall back there and she's a great leader."

On Tuesday, Trotta helped Columbus secure a 3-0 win over visiting North Star in just her second game back since the tournament. She returned to the net Friday, April 21, as Columbus beat Kearney 2-0.

"It means a lot, I do it for my team," Trotta said. "Just give it my all for them."

Against North Star, Columbus' offense was not able to get much going in the opening half of play only putting up three shots on goal.

The Discoverers and Navigators would each be held scoreless in the first going into the half.

Columbus however wouldn't waste time getting their first goal in the books in the second half with Charli Preister scoring on an assist from Carly Gaedeke 44 seconds in.

Gaedeke would add another assist at the 37:11 mark as Molly Goc scored on a header to give Columbus a 2-0 lead.

"I thought it was a good goal especially with it giving us more momentum in the second half," Goc said. "I think in the second half we came out and communicated more and just played better and wanted to score more goals."

The scoring wave would slow down a bit for Columbus with their third and final goal coming with 14:30 remaining on a shot from Preister from Joey Long.

"We hit the ground running in the second half, "Wayman said. "We talked about getting one or two goals in the first five minutes, we did that exactly how we drew it up."

Priester is now up to six goals on the season after Tuesday and Goc sits at four. Gaedeke leads Columbus with seven assists on the season.

Overall for Columbus, the Discoverers put seven shots on goal while only allowing one.

The 3-0 win marked the eighth shutout of the season for Trotta. She finished with one save in the win.

"I have so much confidence," Trotta said. "Just got to believe in us."

The match was also senior day for Columbus' Marjorie Morales, Joey Long, Ellie Thompson, Kelyn Garrelts and Suzette Padilla.

"Just so proud for our seniors," Wayman said. "Sending them out the right was what they deserve, it's great to see the success that they've had."

Columbus closes regular season play with a 9-5 record and post-season play is right around the corner for Columbus. District tournament schedules have not been released yet.

"It's postseason time now," Trotta said. "We got to do what we can to keep going."

Columbus boys soccer at Lincoln East

The Columbus boys soccer team ended their losing skid with a win at Lincoln East Tuesday.

Columbus entered the match dropping their previous three outings earning a 1-0 win over the Spartans.

"The last three games we've lost I felt like we played pretty well," Columbus coach John Arlt said. "We played hard and our effort has been good."

Columbus previously played Lincoln East on April 18, with the Spartans winning 2-0.

"We just were shorthanded and the guys really gutted it out, I'm really proud of them," Arlt said. "Lincoln East is a quality team."

Scoring the goal for Columbus was Savieon Rodriquez. He now sits at three goals on the season.

Columbus' defense stepped up to help the Discoverers in the win holding the Spartans scoreless.

"The defensive players were outstanding," Arlt said. "They played off of each other and they were putting their bodies into everything."

Columbus is now 2-4 in their previous six outings with some tough losses sprinkled in.

"We needed to get a win," Arlt said. "The win shows that we can play with these good teams."

Overall, Columbus closes regular season play with an 8-4 record. The Discoverers will now look to post-season play.

"We're 8-4 but I could see us being 11-1," Arlt said. "We were right in all these games with chances to win, we have the ability to, now it just needs to translate."

Columbus will find out their district opponent Today, April 27.

"We should be ready come that first game on Saturday," Arlt said.