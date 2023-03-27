The Columbus High girls soccer team, ranked No. 10 by the Lincoln Journal Star, won two games in two days defeating Lincoln Northeast 3-0 in Friday's home opener and Bennington 1-0 in a penalty shootout Saturday.

Abby Haynes, Charli Preister and Ayla Janssen scored goals against the Rockets. On Saturday, the Discoverers went 5-for-5 in the penalty shootout as Jordyn Trotta posted her third straight clean sheet.

"The girls' effort was unmatched. It took us a little bit to get our first goal, but I think we only gave up two shots on goal against Lincoln Northeast and just maintained pressure pretty much the whole game," Columbus head coach Zack Wayman said. "Saturday was just a grind out match against a really tough Bennington team. Two tough wins and I that shows our character as a team when you can find a lot of ways to win."

Preister scored the opening goal in the 36th minute on a long-distance shot from outside the box. The sophomore fired the shot after Northeast was dispossessed following a throw in. The looping shot went over the goalkeeper's head as Haynes recorded the assist.

"She's (Preister) playing so well these first few games," Wayman said. "Just hasn't quite gotten a goal yet, so that was great to see her get that goal."

In the next minute, Haynes chased down a clearance from senior Kelyn Garrelts and started a counter-attack. The sophomore dribbed around the goalie and scored her second goal of the season into an empty net to make it 2-0 at halftime.

"Abby (Haynes) getting back to her scoring ways," Wayman said. "That's always good. Need her to continue to produce chances."

Janssen scored the game's final goal in the 54th minute. Carly Gaedeke completed a flip throw into the box with the goalkeeper punching it. The sophomore scored on the volley for her first goal of the season.

"Ayla (Janssen), we scored off a set piece goal which is great. Something we practice. She was in the right place and it was a great throw from Carly (Gaedeke). Good finish," Wayman said. "Too many times you see players just try to kick the ball the hardest they can into the net and miss badly. She controlled it, put it in the corner and that's what we talk about."

Columbus completed a quick turnaround Saturday facing off against Class B No. 5 Bennington, a state semifinalist a year ago.

The teams were deadlocked after 100 minutes as Trotta recorded four saves while the Discoverer attack generated 13 shots and eight on goal.

"We just played really good team defense. We all played for each other. Nobody played a perfect game. Everybody made plays when they needed to. When they were called to step up, they did it," Wayman said. "That's really what you want. We have some young players playing back there, so it's always good to see them grow more confidence, get another game under their belt, another clean sheet for the goalie. Jordyn Trotta made some saves when she needed to."

Both teams converted their first penalty kick with Preister slotting a shot off the hand of the Badgers goalie and into the back of the net in round two. Columbus took control of the shootout as Bennington skied its second PK.

Molly Goc and Ayla Janssen beat the goalie's diving to her left to send the shootout into the final round leading 4-3. Garrelts roofed the team's fifth penalty to seal a 5-3 shootout win.

"I had full faith in all those shooters. They delivered. They were calm under pressure. We all took a deep breath before we walked up to shoot and I said pick your spot, don't change it and trust your teammates," Wayman said. "It's great to see them make their shots. It's good to get that experience early in the year in case you get to that point later. We should have confidence that we've been here before. That will prove beneficial down the road."

The Discoverers improved to 3-1 and will play at Kearney on Tuesday.

Lakeview at Waverly

The Viking soccer teams suffered their third loss of the season Saturday at Waverly. The Lakeview lost 11-1 and the girls lost 9-0 to drop to 0-3 on the season.

Miguel Cullum scored the first goal of the season for Lakeview. Mason Hobza made eight saves and Evan Line finished with three saves as Waverly senior Jonny Martin led the way for the fifth-ranked Vikings with five goals and two assists.

Olivia Hind and Lexi Adams combined for five goals and four assists for the Waverly girls.

Lakeview will take the pitch next on Tuesday at Schuyler.