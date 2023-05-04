OMAHA - The Discoverer girls soccer team closed their season as District A-5 runner-ups after falling 3-0 at Omaha Westside Wednesday.

Columbus entered play with a 10-5 record and the hopes of reaching the state tournament. Unfortunately for Columbus, the Warriors had a strong second half to secure the win and spot at state.

"I thought we played great, Westside is one of the best teams in the state, it was clear to see," Columbus coach Zack Wayman said. "There's nothing for our kids to be ashamed of, district runner-up is still a great accomplishment."

Neither team had a clear advantage in the opening half with the first goal coming in the 31st minute from Westside's Sydney Hagen.

"We were with them for about 30 minutes before they got a goal off a corner," Wayman said. "We would have liked to have redone that, if we had a chance to do that mark up again but you live and let learn."

Westside would hold the 1-0 lead into halftime. Over the first 40 minutes of play, Columbus put three shots on goal.

"We had a few opportunities, their keeper made some phenomenal saves on us," Wayman said. "Give them credit, they're a phenomenal team."

On defense, Columbus' Jordyn Trotta recorded four blocks and allowed one goal.

The Warriors would quickly apply more pressure onto Columbus by scoring a goal from Hagen less than two minutes into the second half.

"They got a quick goal in the second half that I think hurt us," Wayman said. "If we were down 1-0, I really like our chances."

Westside would continue to apply pressure onto the Discoverers' defense throughout the second half putting up a lot that Trotta was able to block for Columbus.

Columbus would allow one final goal with under 12 minutes to play from Hagen for a hat trick. Hagen entered play with only one goal on the season.

For Trotta, she finished the day with nine saves, five of which came in the second half.

The Discoverers would add two more shots on goal in the final 40 minutes but none were able to hit the mark. Sophomore Abby Haynes led Columbus with three shots on goal.

Carly Gaedeke and Alya Janssen each also finished with decent looks that fell short.

"We knew we wouldn't have as many chances as Westside but when we knew when we had chances we had to put them away," Wayman said. "We had a couple of really good shots on goal but their keeper made some amazing plays."

Westside keeper Delani Daubman finished with five saves in the Warriors' 3-0 shutout win.

"She's one of the best keepers in the state," Wayman said. "You got to give credit where it's due."

The 3-0 loss was the second largest margin of defeat for Columbus this season. The team lost 6-0 to Lincoln East earlier in the season.

Wednesday marked the end of five Discoverer careers as Marjorie Morales, Joey Long, Ellie Thompson, Kelyn Garrelts and Suzette Padilla are all set to graduate.

"All of them have done such a great job, first time coming in they were sophomores but they bought in," Wayman said. "They were early leaders, a lot of them have played three years with me. Seeing them grow from when I first had them to now is awesome to see."

Wayman credits this senior group for raising the standard for Columbus soccer.

"We talk about leaving a legacy and these seniors wanted to create the expectation of a district final," Wayman said. "They absolutely were raising that standard and I think all the younger girls will see that and know the expectations."

As a whole, Columbus finished with 10 wins but one win shy of reaching the state tournament. The Discoverers will now look to try to return to state in 2024 for the first time since 2018.

"I hope the returning girls use this as motivation, learn from that experience of being good isn't good enough," Wayman said. "Throughout the year, so many people improved. I want to see them continue to make steps in development and leadership."