Following a 1-0 loss Friday, the Columbus girls soccer team earned a 2-0 victory over rival Fremont at home Tuesday.

Columbus’ defense was strong in the win as the Discoverers had their fourth shutout of the season.

“We continue to build confidence, we build on past performances,” Columbus soccer coach Zack Wayman said. “The defense continues to improve and get better, I think we’re really starting to gel as a team.”

The shutout was not always a given for Columbus as Fremont’s offense pushed the Discoverers early but the Tigers’ few opportunities to score fell through in the first 10 minutes of the match.

Columbus took away the momentum early from the Tigers with Emersyn Jaeger scoring off a rebound from Abby Haynes in the 12th minute.

Jaeger’s goal was the first of her high school career.

“It’s huge, her (Jaeger) first goal as a freshman, being in the right place at the right time,” Wayman said. “It was a shot on goal but she made a 40-yard sprint to be in that spot just in case.”

The Discoverers continued to attack pinning a few more shots on goal before Ellie Thompson netted a goal off an assist from Haynes in the 22nd minute.

“It’s great to get her (Thompson) a goal and boost her confidence a little bit,” Wayman said.

Thompson’s goal marked the first of her senior season after returning on April 4, following a knee injury that sidelined her for the winter basketball season.

“It means a lot to me, I’ve been working hard to get back,” Thompson said. “It’s great to play with these teammates again.”

Tuesday’s match not only marked Thompson’s first goal of the season it was also her first start of the season.

“It’s great, she’s (Thompson) one of our senior leaders, she’s been a three-year starter on varsity,” Wayman said. “getting her back from injury is a huge boost.”

Thompson said she still has a lot to work on to get back to full speed.

“I know I need to get better with touches and everything which it should come,” Thompson said. “I hope to keep working hard just to fully recover.”

With the two assists in the game, Haynes now has three on the season tied with Carly Gaedeke.

Columbus’ defense would smother Fremont for the remainder of the first half as the Tigers had one lone shot on the goal.

The Discoverers finished with four shots on goal in the first 40 minutes kicking into the wind.

The second half was even on paper with neither scoring but aside from one scare early for the Columbus defense, the Discoverers controlled the ball and the game throughout the first 35 minutes of the second half.

Columbus had multiple opportunities to put the game out of reach including a header that narrowly missed the mark, a deep shot that went wide left and a shot that bounced off the crossbar.

“We’re creating a lot of chances which is the first thing you have to do to score goals,” Wayman said. “The next part is finishing, we’ll get the finishing part, that comes as we go.”

The Discoverers recorded eight shots that just missed the mark in the final 40 minutes to keep Columbus at two goals.

“We’d love to finish more obviously,” Wayman said. “We’re getting in the right spots, we’re ready now we just have to get through that last step.”

Fremont would close the game with one final scare for the Discoverer defense but goalie Jordyn Trotta stood strong to make the save and hold the shutout in place.

“She (Trotta) made some really good decisions when she wasn’t having the ball in her hands,” Wayman said. “She getting a lot better at using her feet, knowing when to come and when to stay, so she’s getting better as she gets more experience.”

The win improved the Discoverers to 6-3 and pushed Fremont to 0-6 on the season. Columbus will look to pick up win seven today, April 13, as the Discoverers face 1-7 Lincoln High.

“I want us to continue to make the steps to improve,” Wayman said. “That’s all we focus on, we’re looking to build on each day, each game.”