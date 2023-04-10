The Columbus High boys soccer team entered Saturday's game as the last remaining undefeated boys team in Class A.

Playing their third game in five days, the Discoverers started fast with three goals in the opening 15 minutes en route to a 3-0 win over Lincoln North Star.

"I like the first 25 minutes. It was really good. It's tough conditions where you're with the wind or against the wind, it's hard to control the ball," Discoverers head coach John Arlt said. "In the first 25 minutes, we played really well. It was kind of the like the second half against Pius and then I thought our intensity level dropped when it got to 3-0.

"Not that we need to score more, we can't just start going through the motions. We need to play with the intensity level, the sharpness, just everything needs to be as good as we do. I understand they'll be some off time and off days and stuff. The second half was a little bit better."

In the attack, it was the usual cast of characters as Kay Ortiz, Shawn Ludena and Nick Bennett found the back of the net. Ortiz scored the breakthrough goal in the third minute on a shot from 30 yards out in the middle of the pitch.

Ludena doubled the Columbus advantage in the 11th minute after chasing down a long ball on the right wing. The senior beat the Navigators' goalkeeper to the ball and chipped the shot into an empty net.

One minute later, Bennett drew a foul on the top of the box setting up a penalty kick. He converted it to make it 3-0 Discoverers.

"I just take my time, get a couple deep breaths in and I like to know where I'm going before I kick it and not switch up halfway up as I walk up so it doesn't get in my head," Bennett said. "I know where I'm going no matter where the goalie goes and I'm going to put it in the corner."

Bennett leads the Discoverers with three goals this season. As a team, they feature seven different goal scorers including four players with two goals. In every match this season, Columbus has scored at least two goals.

"I think the short one-twos, the quick passes instead of holding the ball for a while and we're switching the ball quickly," Bennett said. "Our passes are a lot quicker. It takes them longer to adjust, so we get them quick touches and it goes in."

Columbus defended against the wind in the second half. North Star created their first scoring chance in the 50th minute on a long-distant free kick in the middle of the field. Connor Kallweit punched the ball over the bar.

The Navigators earned two more corners and one more free kick in the attacking third, but Columbus prevented any real scoring chances in the team's second clean sheet of the season.

"Normally, I'm a coach when we win the toss I want to play into the wind so I've got it in the second half, but they said coach we want the wind so we can score and put pressure on them and they followed through," Arlt said. "It is nice to be able to just look around and that somebody is going to score."

The win propelled the Discoverers to 6-0. While the combined record of Columbus' opponents so far is 9-32, Arlt said it's been important for the team to establish ways to win as it embarks on a tough second half of the year.

"Even the game where we've played some teams that weren't as good, we still found our ways to improve so when we played Pius, who's a solid team, we established a way that we needed to play so we were ready for that team," Bennett said.

Lincoln Southwest, ranked No. 6 by the Omaha World-Herald, is the next opponent for Columbus on Tuesday at Wilderness Park. The Silver Hawks were 5-1 entering Monday's game against Kearney.

It'll be the first meeting since Southwest defeated the Discoverers in last year's district final.

"Got to have a winning mentality and I do think at times if you're sitting there ... we're 6-0. If we're 0-6, where's that mentality of the players," Arlt said. "They believe they can win any game. They believe they can be in any game. Tuesday will be a really good test for us. I'll be real curious to see how we respond."