The Discoverer boys soccer team has experienced being overlooked by its opponents this season despite being the last remaining undefeated team in Class A.

On Wednesday, Columbus used that chip on its shoulder to its advantage in a 2-0 district final win at Millard South to punch its first ticket to the NSAA State Soccer Championship in four years.

"We're pretty excited. A lot of emotion yesterday. Now we just got to focus on what's coming up. We know who we're going to play, we know what time we play so all that stuff is out of the way," Discoverers head coach John Arlt said. "We got work to do yet and I think they are focused on putting the work in and trying to get better. We just want to go down there and perform like we're capable."

The Discoverers entered the season with a lineup largely consisting of underclassmen and first-time starters. Connor Kallweit assumed the role of starting goalkeeper for the first time as a sophomore.

On the backline, Jorge Tovar was the lone senior as he paired with junior Tanner Esch in central defense. Junior Marcus Beltran and sophomore Luke Messersmith filled the outside backs role.

In the middle of the pitch, senior Kay Ortiz comprised the creative attacking midfield role with juniors Jayson Spencer and Alan Adame linking the defense with the attackers.

Junior Nick Bennett, senior Shawn Ludena and sophomore Savieon Rodriguez combined for 14 goals in the attack. Ludena didn't score a varsity goal until this season.

"Early on we were winning games, but we weren't playing the best of competition. We kind of made ourselves aware of that and we have grown. Thankfully we started with those games so we could grow," Arlt said. "The junior and sophomore class are the predominant starters. The senior class, it's a quieter group but they've led by example. I've been pleased with our growth."

Last year, Kallweit learned behind David Bennett in goal. The sophomore has only allowed a dozen goals this season with four clean sheets and 65 saves. Arlt said he didn't expect Kallweit to have the season he's had.

"I feel really confident. I'm really confident in my defense," Kallweit said. "I was also trained by the best David Bennett. He's trained me ever since we were little, so I'm just confident in what he's taught me."

Tovar is in his third season starting in central defense for the Discoverers. Arlt described him as the best defender he's coached. Tovar is one of five Columbus players who will get to end their high school careers at the state tournament.

"I'm extremely happy. My freshman year we had COVID, so we didn't have a season that year," Tovar said. "My sophomore and junior year lost in the district finals. It just feels to good to break through this year."

Beltran filled big shoes as an outside back to help replace the production of Blake Thompson. In addition to playing as a left back, he's played as a winger and enters state tied for third on the team with three goals.

"Especially with last year losing Blake Thompson, he had the most goals last year as a right back," Beltran said. "We were very nervous about how our defense was going to be this year but to have Luke (Messersmith) back there. Very small, but he's very vicious."

Spencer assisted three goals this season, the most on the team. The junior overcame a slow start to the season and provides the link between the defense with the forwards up top.

"Beginning of the season, we were just slacking," Spencer said. "We weren't together as a team in the midfield and then after our first loss, we just really connected. I feel like we're running smooth."

While Bennett leads the team with seven goal and Ludena has netted four, the Discoverers feature eight different goal scorers. Beltran, Ortiz and Rodriguez tallied three goals each while Spencer, junior Alan Adame and senior Kelvin Moncibais found the back of the net one.

That balance has been important for the Discoverers as they're 8-0 this season when scoring at least two goals in a games.

"I don't think any of us expected him (Ludena) to do what he's done. I expected this from Nick (Bennett), but we do have seven or eight guys ... Marcus (Beltran) is a defender and he has three goals. Kay (Ortiz) has three goals. It's who do you focus on," Arlt said. "Yes, there isn't that one guy that's going to score on you but it doesn't matter who we put in up there. Jayson (Spencer) can score at any point too. He's a really good scorer, but we put him in a defensive position so that's kind of limited him. "

While the brackets won't be officially finalized until Saturday following the conclusion of the Class B district finals, Columbus is projected to be the No. 7 seed and face No. 2 Lincoln Southwest at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

The Silver Hawks snagged the lone wild card in Class A after they were upset by Lincoln East in Wednesday's Class A-1 district final in a penalty shootout.

On April 11, Lincoln Southwest defeated the Discoverers 1-0 at Wilderness Park. Columbus attacked with more threatening chances in the first half, but a 45th-minute header off a corner kick by the Silver Hawks proved to be the difference in the match.

"Southwest is obviously going to be a very difficult matchup. They're big. They're physical. They give us problems on set pieces because of their size, but we are that relentless team and I know we're going into this with the mindset of we can beat anybody," Arlt said. "I know we're going to give them the best game that we can have. As a team, I don't want to get caught chasing the ball a lot which they're so good of controlling and possessing the ball. We're going to have step in and really put some pressure on them."

Kallweit described what's going to be key defensively, especially on set pieces given the height advantage LSW possesses.

"They didn't get many chances. They scored off a header. We've been working on stuff like that. We've been working on set play, so I think we're ready for them," Kallweit said. "We're just going to need to make sure to find the right marks. Right guys on the right guys. I think we'll be alright."

Columbus is the lone Class A team in both the boys and girls state tournaments to reside outside of Lincoln or Omaha.

"I think it's just an absolute honor representing Columbus and show a school outside the Metro we can compete with these bigger schools," Tovar said.

As has been the case in recent games, the Discoverers will be the underdog on Monday. Arlt said they hope to use that mentality to their advantage.

"The first 10 minutes will be really big so we can settle into the game a little bit. Get used to how big (Morrison) is and then move from there," Arlt said. "I've been talking to them about just being relaxed and just going out and playing your game. We need to have fun. That's why we're there. We have no pressure. None. Nobody expected us to be here. I think these guys feel vindicated."