Columbus High girls soccer, ranked No. 10 by the Omaha World-Herald, faced its third-ranked opponent in a row Saturday at No. 7 Lincoln Pius X.

The Thunderbolts scored the opening goal, but the Discoverers tied the game on a shot from long distance from senior Joey Long.

However, Lincoln Pius X found the back of the net two more times before halftime to take a 3-1. In the second half, they maintained the lead to win by that two-goal margin and end Columbus' four-game winning streak.

"We started off pretty strong, pretty well, pretty even and they ended up getting a goal on a loose ball in the box on a corner. We were down a little bit, but we kept fighting and ended up getting a goal back," Discoverers head coach Zack Wayman said. "Just a couple of unfortunate plays. We fought the whole way. I was proud of the effort again. We just didn't quite have the quality needed to create more chances and put away our chances."

The final two Pius goals, Wayman said, came on a miscommunication defending a corner kick as the defenders ducked thinking the goalkeeper was going to play the ball. The third goal came via penalty as Columbus tripped a player on an attempted clearance in the box.

"They're just so fast, so physical. On top of that they are so good of keeping the ball, finding feet quickly, playing quickly," Wayman said. "They're very well-coached and they know exactly what they're going to do with the ball every time they get it. Doesn't matter if it's fast or slow. They're very well-drilled in that. They were able to keep the ball under pressure and that's where we struggled."

Long scored her second goal in as many matches Saturday. Kamryn Jaeger corralled the loose ball after Liberty Larsen passed the ball off a Thunderbolt.

The junior then passed the ball to Long who hit a high-arcing shot from nearly 30 yards out over the Pius goalkeeper for the equalizer in the 14th minute.

"She (Long) didn't have the stats at the beginning of the year, but now she's being in the right spots. She's opportunistic," Wayman said. "We were able to keep the ball under pressure and we attacked in space. We just didn't do that enough. Awesome to produce and hopefully she can continue that and other people can also step up with her."

In the second half, Wayman said Pius played more conservatively to try to keep the multi-goal advantage.

"We actually had three or four really good chances to score," he said. "It just kind of seemed like we didn't have someone really step up to make that really great play, which is hard against great teams. Against those teams, you got to make those plays. Unfortunately, we didn't make enough of them."

The Discoverers fell to 4-2 with their next game Tuesday against Grand Island at Wilderness Park. The Islanders are 1-3 and are coming off their first win of the season Thursday against Hastings.