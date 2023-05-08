OMAHA - The Discoverers battled Lincoln Southwest in Monday's NSAA Class A Boys Soccer State Championship quarterfinal at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

After losing to Southwest 1-0 during the regular season, Columbus High challenged the No. 2 team in this year's tournament peppering the Silver Hawks with numerous chances in the final 10 minutes of regulation.

Eighty minutes wasn't enough as neither team found the back of the net in regulation. In the first overtime, the Discoverers struck first on a header from senior Shawn Ludena on a cross from senior Kay Ortiz.

However, Lincoln Southwest fought back scoring twice in the final five minutes of the first overtime to take a stranglehold of the game.

In double overtime, Columbus drew a corner and a pair of free kicks but to no avail as the Silver Hawks prevailed for the one-goal win.

"We were the better team (tonight). We just were. We played our rear ends off. I'm more proud of them tonight than I was at Millard South because we were in that game," Discoverers head coach John Arlt said. "We had the game. We just kind of ran out of gas. I'll give Southwest credit because they made plays when they had to, but we never quit playing. We only played 13 kids (tonight). The effort they gave was great."

After a scoreless regulation, Ludena soared on the end of cross from Ortiz floating the shot over the outskirt arm of Southwest goalkeeper Dylan Beiermann in the fifth minute of the first overtime. It was the senior's fifth goal of the season and third goal in three postseason games.

"You're talking about a kid that didn't even play varsity until this year and to have that goal," Arlt said. "The one thing I wanted more than anything was to get through that first overtime with the lead, especially a tie, just so we can regroup a little bit because a lot of emotion again playing out there. Great ball from Kay (Ortiz) and Kay was fantastic (tonight) all night too."

Southwest answered just one minute later on a goal from the right wing by senior Lane Kruse. With just 45 seconds remaining in the first overtime, the Silver Hawks senior Ryder Claypool scored a tap-in in the middle of the 6-yard box off a end line cross to take a 2-1 lead.

In the second overtime, the Discoverers drew a corner kick in the fourth minute but Southwest cleared the cross. They earned two free kicks in the final minute of double overtime with the Silver Hawks defending both to hold on for the victory.

"I think we got caught a little bit watching," Arlt said. "We were tired unfortunately, but I can't fault their effort. That might just be credit to Southwest."

The backbone for Columbus has been its defense and they performed at their best in the biggest game of their lives.

Jorge Tovar, Tanner Esch, Marcus Beltran, Luke Messersmith and goalkeeper Connor Kallweit held the Silver Hawks attack in check. The Discoverers cleared a pair of Southwest corners with Kallweit making a diving save in the 32nd minute.

In the 44th minute, Kallweit answered the bell stopping a Silver Hawks shot and falling on the rebound. Eight minutes later, Kallweit punched a Silver Hawks corner kick with Tovar clearing the ball.

Kallweit dove to make saves in the 56th and 69th minutes to keep the match scoreless.

"That's the rock of our team. They were great (tonight). Connor (Kallweit) kept us in the game, but we had chances too," Arlt said. "We had a couple times where I thought we could've maybe gotten one in earlier. That back four and Connor were just fantastic."

Columbus pressured the Silver Hawks in the final 10 minutes of regulation, forcing Beiermann into a couple of saves.

Ortiz forced Beiermann into a leaping save in the 70th minute. The senior, after retrieving a corner kick service, fired a shot just above the crossbar in the 73rd.

One minute later, Savieon Rodriguez charged in on goal and fired a shot just wide inside the box. Beiermann stopped a shot from about 20 yards out in the middle of the field in the 79th minute to prevent a Columbus winner.

"That just shows the character of this team. They were never going to quit," Arlt said. "We've had three games this year where there was less than five minutes left and we scored either the tying or the winning goal, so they remember that. They just kept going after it."

The Discoverers finish the season 10-5 after reaching their first state tournament in four years. They won their first six games of the season and were the last remaining undefeated team in Class A.

Including Monday, four of the team's five defeats came to state qualifiers.

"It's been an emotional season. I'm really proud of them," Arlt said. "I thought one of the things we would have trouble with is how's the character of this team and they really came together. Hopefully that helps for their work over the summer and starting next year that they remember this feeling and bring back the work."

Jorge, Ludena, Ortiz and Jair Tovar played their final game of their high school careers.

Jorge was a three-year starter in central defense. Ortiz tallied three goals and three assists as the team's creative midfielder. Ludena debuted on the varsity team for the first time this season and finished the year as the Discoverers' second-leading goal scorer. Jair provided valuable contributions off the bench.

"They've had a huge impact, especially this year. They really carried our team," Arlt said. "Jorge and Jair and Kay (Ortiz) and of course Shawn (Ludena), who really came out of nowhere and produced to the point where he's starting in the state tournament. We'll miss our senior class."

Columbus returns the foundation of its squad in Kallweit, Esch, Beltran, Messersmith, Alan Adame, Jayson Spencer, Rodriguez and Nick Bennett. All played vital roles in the starting lineup this year.

Arlt said he hopes this defeat fuels them heading into next year.

"I told them be disappointed, but don't be sad. You performed well," Arlt said. "You did everything you could and sometimes that's just what happens in sports, in life, everything. How you deal with this says a lot about you."