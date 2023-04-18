The Discoverer girls soccer team battled Lincoln East in a ranked matchup in Monday's Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

Columbus earned its spot in the Gold bracket and the right to compete for the conference title following a 5-3 conference record and a 7-3 overall record.

For the second time this season, the Discoverers took on No. 2 Lincoln East at Seacrest Field in Lincoln. The Spartans started on the front foot and took advantage of a goalkeeper injury for Columbus in a 6-0 win.

"This was one of those times where almost anything that could wrong does go wrong. It's one of those things that happened, but we were right with them. We had an injury to our goalie," Discoverers head coach Zack Wayman said. "When we miss out on one of our best players, that's going to have an impact on the team. Definitely took one on the chin (today). East, we knew they were solid team. They probably played one of their best games of the year against us. Definitely a formidable team."

The Discoverers entered Monday having allowed just nine goals all season. They conceded a season-high six goals as Lincoln East featured six different goal scorers.

Columbus had to call on its backup goalkeeper after starter Jordyn Trotta suffered an injury after a collision trying to get to a through ball during a Spartans attack.

Trotta made three saves in 20 minutes of game time before sophomore Grayson Gentile stepped into the game for the final hour. Gentile made five saves and allowed five goals.

"It shows how important that goalie is. Our backup goalie came in and made great saves," Wayman said. "Coming in and immediately the first thing you got to do is make a PK save, that's hard to ask. Our team rallied around them."

In the first meeting back on April 7, the Discoverers lost 1-0 to the undefeated Spartans. Wayman said they wanted to continue the trend of playing good soccer after a pair of wins leading into Monday's game.

"One of the things we need to get better at was controlling the ball a little bit better on our end. When we did win possession, can we keep the ball a little bit? East is really good at that, probably better than us," Wayman said. "Make a few passes, connect it, get out of pressure in our own end. I thought we did a decent job. There's such a fast team that I think that speed maybe sped us up a little bit in our play."

The ninth-ranked Discoverers will play in the Gold bracket consolation game Wednesday against No. 7 Lincoln Pius X at Seacrest Field. Pius defeated Columbus 3-1 on April 1.

"I don't think we played our best game against Pius. I think we gave them some easy goals, more off our mistakes than them creating. I think we're excited to play them again. It's a great measuring stick for us. East showed why they're one of the best teams in the state," Wayman said. "Every opportunity they have they punished us. We're excited to show our mettle again against Pius. It's going to be another tough, gritty game. It's going to ask a lot of our players. It's going to be a gut check and I know our players will be ready for it."