The Discoverer boys soccer team opened postseason play on Monday as it hosted Papillion-La Vista in the District A-4 Tournament semifinals.

Columbus High needed goalkeeper Connor Kallweit to make a couple of leaping saves in the opening 10 minutes, but the team settled in grabbing a goal before halftime and scoring three in the second half for a 4-1 win.

"It's a nice win. I would love to see us put an 80-minute game together. In the first 15 minutes, Papillion played really well. We were on our heels and thank goodness Connor (Kallweit) was on his game, but it could've been at least 2-0 behind," Discoverers head coach John Arlt said. "After that, we were connecting passes and we were moving the ball all over the place. I thought we just had chance after chance after chance. Finally got some to go in."

As the Discoverers like to do, they defended first with Papillion-La Vista having the wind to their back. Kallweit, after his goal kick was intercepted, backpedaled and made a leaping save to force a Monarch corner kick in the eighth minute.

One minute later, Kallweit was again called into action after the corner was cleared stopping another shot from distance. After making a leaping save, the ball popped straight into the air and fell into the arms of the sophomore.

"We like the wind the first half to get the defensive part out of the way," Discoverers junior Tanner Esch said. "They always get a few shots on goal, but Connor's (Kallweit) really good when he makes those saves. He's just great at making those saves always at the right time."

Kay Ortiz scored the opening goal in the 33rd minute, cutting down the left wing to the end line inside the box. The senior slotted the shot past sliding Monarchs goalkeeper Connor Watkins.

Columbus took that 1-0 lead into halftime.

"I think we did a good job. We possessed," Esch said. "The midfield helped our defense out. We ran down everybody that was trying to make a run, so we did great."

In the second half, the Discoverers attacked with the wind on their backs. They wasted no time as junior Nick Bennett doubled the advantage in the 42nd minute.

After a shot was blocked in the box, Bennett charged to the ball and curled a shot into the top corner to make it 2-0.

The junior added a second goal two minutes later setting up for a free kick outside the box. Bennett's service on goal bounced past Watkins taking a slight deflection on the way through. His first brace of the season made it 3-0.

"The first one was a really sweet one. He put that in. The second one I think got deflected a little bit, but the pace of it and everything. His game has really picked up," Arlt said. "You put him in that position ... he may not score the goal, but he's going to put it right on frame and put pressure on them. We just need to keep giving him those opportunities."

Columbus scored its final goal at the hour mark on a tally from senior Shawn Ludena. On a shot in the middle of the pitch on top of the penalty box, Ludena placed the ball into the bottom corner. Papillion-La Vista spoiled the shutout in the 73rd minute on a goal from sophomore Darian Barragan.

"It feels really good. Obviously, the game was nervous," Esch said. "It's our first team to get right away, but we handled it pretty well. It's a great win."

The win puts the Discoverers once again on the doorstep of the NSAA Class A Boys Soccer State Championship as they'll be playing in their third straight Class A district final.

Columbus will play the top-seed Millard South on the road for the district title. The Patriots defeated Bellevue East 2-0 in Monday's district semifinal and they enter with a 13-3 record.

The two teams were originally scheduled to play on March 18, but the game was canceled due to weather.

"They're a really tough opponent. The longer we're in the game, I think that works for us. It'll be nice to get the lead once because the last three seasons we've played in the district final and we've been behind every year, so hopefully we can get the lead and see how they respond to being in the lead," Arlt said. "These last three or four games, I like the way we've been playing. Other than (today), we haven't been scoring a lot but maybe this cracks things open a little bit and we can put more pressure on because one goal isn't going to win it from here on out."

It's been four years since the Discoverers competed in Omaha at the state tournament. Every class has experienced the state tournament, but for this senior group, it's proved elusive. Esch said they hope to extend that streak.

"None of our classes playing right now have made it to state. All the classes before us have been to state since 1999, so it's a big game," Esch said. "Everyone's got to bring their A-game. They're going to be determined and working hard."