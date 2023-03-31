Columbus High girls soccer, ranked No. 10 by the Omaha World-Herald, took the pitch Thursday against another ranked opponent -- No. 8 Papillion-La Vista.

The game featured a tale of two halves as the Discoverers sported a 2-0 lead at halftime only for the Monarchs to respond with two goals of their own in the second half to force overtime.

In the first overtime period, the Monarchs took the lead but the resilient Discoverers kept pressing and snagged an equalizer off a flip throw from junior Carly Gaedeke on to goal.

For the second straight game, the Discoverers entered a penalty shootout and just like last Saturday, they were perfect converting all four kicks to win on penalty kicks 4-1 and the game 4-3.

"Resiliency is a great word for this group. They're a tough team. I saw it from the first week of practice," Columbus head coach Zack Wayman said. "Even with an inexperienced group, they're willing to push through and grind through the toughest of situations. Even when it looked like we had no chances to come back in overtime or in the second half, we still found a way."

Joey Long and Abby Haynes scored the two Discoverer goals in regulation. On a Gaedeke flip throw, freshman Molly Goc headed the ball into the 6-yard box where Long stood and flew in for the header past Papio goalkeeper Morgan Byrd in the 20th minute.

Haynes chased down a ball down the right wing and took on Byrd one-on-one, dribbling around the Monarchs goalie and slotting the ball into the back of the net in the 35th minute to double the Discoverer advantage.

"Those little plays. Even if it doesn't create a chance, the one time she (Haynes) doesn't chase it, miss on a goal. We have players who can do that," Wayman said. "All those little things, even if it doesn't amount to anything, doing all those little things the right way it's going to pay off in the long run."

In the second half, the Monarchs turned the game around. They drew a penalty three minutes into the second half. Junior Maggie Turner stepped up to the spot, but she was denied by Jordyn Trotta who made a sprawling stop to her right.

Turner didn't miss her second chance, firing a shot just underneath the crossbar in the 58th minute for the first Papillion-La Vista goal.

The Monarchs scored the equalizer five minutes later on a goal from senior Laina Souerdyke, who fired a shot from 30 yards into an empty net after intercepting a pass from Trotta.

Papillion-La Vista took its first lead in the sixth minute of overtime as senior Alex Wright beat a sliding Trotta on the left wing.

With only one minute left in the first overtime, Gaedeke flipped a throw on to goal that went off Byrd's hands into the roof of the net.

"It's (flip throws) extremely dangerous for us. Got a lot of athletic players who are aggressive in the box, so it's a lot of pressure on teams. They have to win it every single time," Wayman said. "Any small chance of a mistake, we can score on it. It's almost like an easy kick into the box for us with how Carly (Gaedeke) and Joey (Long) can do this. Definitely something we use as a strength of ours."

The match would be decided on penalties with the Discoverers kicking first. Haynes scored in round one with Trotta saving Anna Sis' shot to give Columbus the advantage.

After Charli Preister scored in round two, Izzy Ashby skied the shot over the net to make it 2-0 Discoverers. Goc scored for Columbus in round three with the Monarchs matching. Ayla Janssen converted the fourth PK to seal the victory for the Discoverers.

Trotta nearly stopped a penalty in the shootout last Saturday against Bennington. The referee ruled the ball crossed the goal line. On Thursday, in her first year as the starting goalkeeper, Trotta made two crucial stops.

Wayman said it's a product of the hard work Trotta has put in practice.

"You just got to believe in yourself. Once you commit, you got to go. Just have faith," Trotta said. "Mistakes will come and go. I've definitely learned that from this game, but you just got to move on to the next play and keep going."

Trotta said she's been most impressed with the defense. The Discoverers have posted three clean sheets through five games with the junior recording 24 saves.

"Our defense has done an outstanding job and I feel like I trust them with everything I have," Trotta said. "I think it's my time. I just got to keep working."

Columbus improved to 4-1 and it'll play at Lincoln Pius X on Saturday. The seventh-ranked Thunderbolts are 3-1 coming off a 1-0 win at Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday.

"We just take it one game at a time," Wayman said. "Our motivation is that we are our biggest opponent, so can we improve each game, can we be better and I think we're doing that."