Columbus High boys soccer put its undefeated record on the line Tuesday against Omaha World-Herald No. 6 Lincoln Southwest at Wilderness Park.

The Discoverers chose to attack into the wind in the first half and secured the larger share of dangerous chances as the game entered halftime scoreless.

Five minutes into the second half, Silver Hawks senior Henry Spethman lined up to send a corner kick into the box. The ball reached senior Caedmon Schwanke in the 6-yard box who volleyed the ball into the back of the net.

That proved to be the deciding goal in a 1-0 defeat for the Discoverers.

"I saw us fight pretty good. I was pretty pleased with our effort the whole time. They showed a lot of heart on just a phenomenal team out there," Discoverers head coach John Arlt said. "I don't know if we won one ball in the air and it isn't because of lack of effort. It's lack of size. We had some chances. I knew we wouldn't get a lot, but I think it shows we can play with some of these teams."

Arlt credited the Silver Hawks for their execution of the corner kick that led to the winning goal.

"We talked about it. That's their specialty, especially when they got 6-2, 6-3. The header was really good, but the ball played in was an excellent ball," Arlt said. "With this wind, to keep that ball right where he was doing was really good. We can do a better job. We just got to get a little bit more pressure on the guy going up, but you got to be careful not to foul either."

Columbus sophomore Savieon Rodriguez generated the first shot on goal in the fourth minute as it was saved by junior Dylan Beiermann.

The Discoverers drew two free kicks and one corner in the next five minutes, but they couldn't generate a shot on goal. Nick Bennett sported the best chance in the first half in the 26th minute as the junior charged in on goal with one defender on his back, but the shot was pushed wide.

"I thought we did a really good job in the first half," Arlt said. "We usually do play better into the wind. I think either maybe two or three chances at the end of the first half, otherwise, they didn't really have many chances. Defensively, our midfield played their butts off because it was a lot of work (today)."

After falling behind, the Discoverers started sending long balls over the top of the Southwest defense, but the Silver Hawks were able to sniff them out with Beiermann coming off his line multiple times to field the ball.

Columbus had a corner in the 61st minute, but a shot from senior Shawn Ludena was blocked. The Discoverers also had two free kicks that were cleared.

"Until we got to the last 10-to-15 minutes, there were times we were playing long which I don't like because that's pretty hard, especially against a team that is that tall," Arlt said. "When we were working the ball down, we would do a really good job. I don't like playing over the top too much because, especially with the wind, keepers are going to be out there and be able to stop it."

It was a physical match for both teams as Lincoln Southwest was handed four yellow cards. Arlt said he felt the team matched the physicality.

"We handled that really well," he said. "We need to learn how to handle when things don't go our way because the majority of the game we were getting some breaks and then there were a couple times that we should get one and we didn't. They even out after a while."

The Discoverers dropped to 6-1 on the season and they will head to Norfolk for another conference game on Thursday.