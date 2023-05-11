The Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer team is no stranger to the state tournament after punching their tickets for a third consecutive year Saturday.

Scotus’ 2023 quarterfinal opponent for today, May 11, is the Mercy Monarchs of Omaha.

Despite being 1-2 over the last two trips to state, the Shamrocks have a lot of returning experience playing at Morrison Stadium in Omaha. A key to advancing for the Shamrocks is settling in early.

“Getting comfortable is important,” Scotus soccer coach Kristie Brezenski said. “Having the experience from last year really helps.”

Mercy has experience playing at Morrison already this season and they have a home-city advantage.

“It’s a big challenge, they’ve played on Morrison already this year,” Kristie said. “They’re natural athletes there and it’s a small town going into a big town so we’ll see what we can do.”

One large difference between playing at Morrison and Wilderness Park is the playing surface at Morrison being turf.

“It’s different from playing on grass,” Kristie said. “The speed of play is a little bit quicker and this helps a lot.”

Another large difference is the sheer size of the stadium and the volume of fans in attendance.

“You just have to get there, looking into to the stands and the atmosphere is amazing,” Kristie said. “You can feel the excitement and (how) special it is to get there.”

With Scotus playing in the state tournament over the last few years, only a handful of players have not participated in the games at Morrison that are on the roster.

“Having the young guns here it’s a whole different ball game down there,” Kristie said. “It’s an awesome atmosphere and it takes a little bit to settle in and hopefully they settle in quickly.”

One player making her debut in the state tournament for the Shamrocks is freshman Mia Fehringer.

“It’s a surreal feeling making it to state but you just try to soak it all in,” Fehringer said. “Our team isn’t striving just to get there; we’re striving to get gold.”

Fehringer has contributed with seven goals and four assists on the season including three goals over the past two games.

“It was a rough patch at the beginning of the season,” Fehringer said. “It feels good to score and help.”

A challenge for the Shamrocks or any team against Mercy is getting past the Monarchs’ senior goalie Zoey Sizemore.

Sizemore is second in the state with 187 saves on the season which has helped Mercy overcome a lack of explosiveness on offense.

“They don’t score a lot but they don’t have a lot of scores on them either,” Kristie said. “Their defense isn’t bad but their goalie is amazing.”

Mercy’s offense has scored 42 goals on the season and boasts numerous girls that score with four having five or more goals on the season.

“They spread it out, anyone can score,” Kristie said. “We can’t focus in on one girl.”

A leader on defense for Scotus that the Shamrocks will look to lean on is Maysa Kuhl.

“Maysa (Kuhl) in the back is so strong, she has been committed to the weight room,” Kristie said. “Everything that we have been doing, she’s been listening and being a leader.”

Kuhl, a senior, is also looking to use her experience at state to help the Shamrocks.

“We want to play consistent and we know how good we can play there,” Kuhl said. “The improvement we’ve had over the year and the building we’ve done will help us.”

Another key piece to the Scotus defense has been senior goalie Faith Weber.

Weber has had 11 shutouts of the year and five straight heading into the match with Mercy.

“We just have been getting better and better as the season goes, we want to finally peak at state,” Weber said. “I want to break the shutout record of 13, we’d have to win out for me to break it.”

On offense, Scotus has two of the leading scorers in the state with Izzie Kadavy tied for 15th with 17 goals and Libbie Brezenski having 25 goals which is third in the state.

“If we get down we always know that can score,” Kristie said. “We just have to find a way and we have to finish, it’s a huge confidence builder.”

“My teammates know how to find me,” Libbie said. “They trust me to get it in so I have to live up to that expectation and I know if I have a chance I have to put it in.”

Libbie is also tied for the most assists on the team with Larkyn Mahoney as the two each have seven on the season.

“I’ve just been trying to get the ball to anyone that’s open,” Mahoney said. “I try to help my team as much as I can and I think that brings a lot of success for us.”

The winner of Scotus and Mercy would face either Skutt Catholic or Elkhorn North on Saturday. Skutt Catholic was the team that eliminated Scotus in the state semifinals last year in a 3-0 match.

“A win on Thursday would be a big deal to give us a chance to play Skutt again,” Kuhl said. “We want to prove to them what we’re made of.”

Scotus’ ultimate goal at state is not only to advance but to win the Class B NSAA Girls Soccer Championship.

“I want to bring home the title,” Mahoney said. “I think that’s what everyone wants, we’ve been working really hard this season to try to make that happen.”