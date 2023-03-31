Lakeview soccer returned to Wilderness Park on Thursday to host Aurora in a conference match.

The Lady Vikes scored their first goal of the season in a 3-1 defeat while the boys were shut out for the third time this season in a 6-0 loss.

"We've come off playing three really good teams and this team we matched up a little bit better speed wise with," Lady Vikes head coach Mike Zimmerman said. "We had our chances. We had one call that didn't really go our way. Team's getting better. Proud of the girls."

Junior Kiara Kula netted the first goal of the season for Lakeview on an assist from senior Ava Tessendorf. Zimmerman said there was a shout for a penalty drawn by Kula, but the referee didn't agree.

"She's (Kula) getting better. This is her first year playing forward," Zimmerman said. "We just worked the ball downfield and Ava Tessendorf put a pass into her and she separated from the defender, snuck it past the goalkeeper so excited about that."

After getting outscored 29-0 in their first three games of the season, Zimmerman said it was big for the team to gain some confidence and be in a competitive game.

"This gave us a little bit more confidence. Last week, the three teams we played, we more or less chased the ball," he said. "This game we actually possessed and moved the ball around. It was nice to see the girls actually playing soccer instead of playing chase all day."

The boys struggled to dig out of a first-half deficit, allowing four goals in the first 40 minutes and two in the second half. Vikings head coach Aaron Rudloff said the lack of communication led to some of the goals allowed.

"I thought we had a pretty sound game plan going in. The wind was obviously a factor, so when we were defending, they kind of had the advantage with the wind," Rudloff said. "The plan was to stay compact, not make as many runs, try to get them a little tired out so we can make runs in the second half. They kind of knifed through our defense a couple times and were able to score."

Mason Hobza played the full 80 minutes for Lakeview, saving 16 Aurora shots. In the attack, Wilmer Hernandez led the team with five shots on goal. Carlos Rubio and Winsey Barrera fired one shot on target each.

"I thought Hobza did a pretty good job. We just got to communicate when they're attacking through our defense. We got to listen to one another," Rudloff said. "I think that once in a while we try to do too much and we got to listen to our teammates when they're talking to us. That will help us be in the right positions."

The Lakeview boys played its first game Thursday against an unranked preseason opponent. They faced No. 9 Scotus Central Catholic, No. 6 Grand Island Northwest and No. 5 Waverly to kick off the season.

Despite the tough defeats, Rudloff said the team's morale is still high as it enters a more manageable stretch of matches.

"Each day is a new day. Each time you have a new opportunity. I was telling them bet on yourself," he said. "No matter what we do, we go in thinking we're going to always have a chance to win, so that's something I've really focused on with the guys. We'll continue to get better and that's something I'm proud of."

Both Lakeview soccer teams dropped their records to 0-4. They'll play Monday at Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic.