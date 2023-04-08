After an 0-5 start for the Lakeview girls soccer team entering Thursday, the Lady Vikes beat visiting York in a 1-0 match thanks to a goal from Kiara Kula.

The match gave the team its the first mark in the win column as their search for win number one has concluded.

"It meant a lot, they've been working hard in practice and trying not to get down," Lakeview girls coach Mike Zimmerman said. "They did their jobs needed to win a game, I was really proud of them."

The start of the season has been less than ideal for the Lady Vikes and now the pressure of the first win is off their shoulders.

"The win will give them a lot of confidence," Zimmerman said.

Scoring the lone goal in the Lady Vikes' win was Kula. Kula scored late in the second half when the pressure was at its highest on a penalty kick.

"That was a lot of pressure on her, there was only a few minutes left in the game and she got it in," Zimmerman said. "That was probably a big confidence booster for her."

Zimmerman was happy with how his team played in their first win of the season.

"They won about every 50/50 ball, they passed well, sometimes eight and nine passes in a row," Zimmerman said.

One issue that Lakeview hopes to improve on, according to Zimmerman, is their finishing ability as Kula's goal not only marked her second of the season but the second for the team of the season also.

The win also marked Lakeview's first shutout of the season as the Lady Vikes allowed 34 goals in the five games before Thursday.

"That was huge, Regan Kroll really played lights out and so did Rylee Eberhardt," Zimmerman said.

In the goal for the shutout victory was Jayda Kingston.

"She played well and didn't have any slippery hands this time," Zimmerman said. "She was securing the ball really good, I think that will help her confidence too."

The win improves the Lady Vikes to 1-5 on the season as the Lady Vikes will look to continue their winning ways as they enter conference tournament play starting Thursday.

"We've gotten better, moving some people around helps the team and I think they're buying into it," Zimmerman said. "They know they can perform out there, just had to come together as a team I think."

Lakeview boys soccer

The Viking boys soccer team dropped their sixth straight match to start the 2023 season as York bested Lakeview 7-0.

The visiting Dukes scored often in the win as they led 4-0 at the half and added three more goals in the second half.

"We knew York was a good team coming in, they've done a good job putting the ball in the net," Lakeview boys soccer coach Aaron Rudloff said.

Lakeview sits at 0-6 as they continue their chase to secure the first Viking win of the season. Despite the record, there is hope for Lakeview with running a new scheme.

"We were running a new strategy running a 4-4-2 instead of our 4-4-2 diamond just to try to spread the field," Rudloff said. "One of the biggest positives for me was just how much better that worked for us, the kids bought into it."

Although the formation change didn't have a direct change in the outcome. the team was able to get some better looks which Rudloff hopes will pan out moving forward.

"Our wings were making runs, we got shots on goal and it wasn't just defense the entire time," Rudloff said. "I thought we transitioned very well out of it."

Rudloff says he was able to make the scheme change due to how coachable the boys team is.

With the new strategy, Rudloff expects to be a better team moving forward.

"I think we could really be a tough team as the year goes on," Rudloff said. "We got three days of practice next week to refine this and I was just pleased with how that looked and the effort we showed yesterday."

Another new way Lakeview is approaching games is with Mason Hobza in the goal. Hobza started the year as a defender but recorded over 20 saves for the Vikings Thursday.

"His mentality is just 'bring your lunch pal to work' he keeps getting better," Rudloff said. "He's learning that position and (Thursday) was really a showcase I thought."

The Lakeview boys will be back on the pitch Thursday as they continue to seek win number one in conference tournament play.

"We've got to be able to get the ball in the net, this new scheme is something I think we can get a couple of goals from in the upcoming games," Rudloff said. "I just want us to play a half with our hearts on our sleeves and once they realize they're a decent team they can put some pressure on of the top conference teams."