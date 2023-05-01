Goals from both Samia Muhle and Rylee Eberhardt were not enough to extend Lakeview's season as the Lady Vikes fell in postseason play Saturday.

Lakeview's performance fell short in subdistrict B-6 play against the Cardinals of South Sioux City.

The two teams were close for most of the game until the Cardinals scored four goals in a 17-minute span in the second half to secure the 5-2 win over the Lady Vikes.

"The girls did good, I think they thought they were going to win," Lakeview coach Mike Zimmerman said. "We finished the season, it was a young team and we'll come back next year and get a little better."

Neither team was able to get into the scoring column until late in the first half until South Sioux City took a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute.

"We played really well in the first half," Zimmerman said.

Muhle would then tie the match at 1-1 with less than three minutes to play in the opening half to send each team into the final 40 minutes of play tied at 1.

The goal would be a first for Muhle on varsity.

"When I put her in I told her 'You're going to get a goal in the next five minutes' and then she did," Zimmerman said. "It was nice to see her varsity goal."

Lakeview wasted little time taking their first and only lead of the day as Eberhardt scored on a free kick five minutes into the second half.

South Sioux City would strike back even faster knotting the match at 2-2 less than three minutes later with the Cardinals scoring on a penalty kick.

The Cardinals' scoring barrage was not done as South Sioux City took a 3-2 lead five minutes later. They would then add a fourth goal eight minutes later.

South Sioux City's final goal came with 16 minutes left to play and four minutes after their fourth goal to claim the 5-2 win.

The two teams each had four shots on goal in the opening half but the Cardinals would then outshoot Lakeview 9-4 in the second half.

Lakeview closes play for the season with a 3-8 record and South Sioux City improves to 2-14 overall. Lakeview started with a 0-5 record and was outscored 34-1 in that span.

"Defensively we have improved so much and we move the ball around better," Zimmerman said. "Hopefully we can get out this summer and work with them to keep improving."

Along with the loss, the Lady Vikes will have to say goodbye to seniors Emily Wellman, Giselle Gonzalez, Regan Kroll, Ava Tessendorf, Jimena Riojas and Tori Osten.

"Those girls came out every year and worked hard," Zimmerman said. "They're disappointed, they just love the game and loved playing with this team."

Lakeview hopes to improve heading into next season with a lot of key players returning.

"We were so young, I told them this is going to help us next year be better," Zimmerman said. "They have their heads up and they're excited for next year."