Lakeview girls soccer played its second game in the last 12 days on Tuesday hosting Crete at Wilderness Park.

The Lady Vikes notched an early goal in the first half and they broke the game open in the second half with three goals en route to their largest win of the season 4-1 against the winless Cardinals.

"The first half, we played a lot of boom ball. The second half they kind of settled down and they started to move the ball around better, which I've seen them do in practice," Lakeview head coach Mike Zimmerman said. "This year they've been so young and they want to score so bad they just need to settle down a little bit. I was proud of the girls. We pretty much got the whole varsity squad in. It was great."

Taylor Greisen, after missing a rebound opportunity a minute earlier, scored the breakthrough goal in the 15th minute on a shot from the middle of the box. The shot went off the post and crossed the goal line.

That was the difference at halftime.

"I think it did (set the tone). We have not been the highest-scoring team and that's been a struggle for us this season," Greisen said. "I think that just getting that off early and just knowing we had at least one under our belt to know that we could push through and get more was really a deciding factor."

In the second half, Zimmerman said the team started to build up with ground passes rather than punting long balls.

The methodical passing from Lakeview opened the floodgates as it scored three goals in nine minutes.

Kiara Kula tallied her third goal of the season in the 53rd minute as the junior fluttered a shot over Crete goalkeeper Zaylyn Enamorado.

The lead was pushed to 3-0 in the 59th minute following a goal from Sadie Robinson off a corner kick. The sophomore shot the ball from 20-plus yards out for her first varsity goal.

Two minutes later, Rylee Eberhardt tallied her second goal in as many matches launching a free kick from 30 yards into the back of the net.

"It was really awesome to see a lot of girls coming in," Greisen said. "We had a girl come off the bench, Sadie (Robinson) came in and scored one right away, which was really awesome to see just the girls getting the opportunity to do that."

Lakeview's four goals scored Tuesday exceeded its season total entering the match of three goals. It's the most goals in a single game from the Lady Vikes in two years.

"I think it really gives the girls the confidence that we can score and that we are a good enough team to play and keep moving on," Greisen said.

The victory improved Lakeview's record to 2-6. Its next game is Thursday at Kearney Catholic. Greisen said she's proud of how the team has fought through adversity so far this season.

"I think we definitely have a very strong team. It started off a little rough with how young our team was, but I think we have a really good team," Greisen said. "They just keep fighting and we keep working at practice every single day. Our girls don't have a lot of quit in them and they just keep working hard every single day."