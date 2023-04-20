The Viking soccer team will continue to seek its first win after the Lakeview boys lost 3-0 to visiting Crete on a windy Tuesday afternoon.

On paper, the loss was one of the better games for the Vikings of the season as it was tied for the closest game of Lakeview's season.

"I thought we went out and played well, they executed the game plan very well," Lakeview coach Aaron Rudloff said. It was a really nice team effort to keep the score what it was."

Despite Crete scoring three goals on the day, Lakeview's defense played very well as the Cardinals only scored once in live play. The other two Crete goals came from penalty kicks where Lakeview goalie Mason Hobza narrowly missed the saves.

"For our defense, I think we found a scheme that we really want to employ," Rudloff said. "We got the guys in the right position for them to be successful."

Hobza had a busy day for Lakeview as he etched a career high 22 saves in the loss to Crete.

"His effort is just off the charts and that's what you look for in a goalkeeper," Rudloff said. "His effort really carries the day, I just can't say enough good things about Mason Hobza."

The Lakeview offense had struggled early as Crete played most of the first half on offense and attacking.

Crete applied immense pressure on the Lakeview defense but would not score until the 20th minute on a penalty kick.

Lakeview's defense would shut down the Cardinals for the remainder of the first half as Crete led 1-0 at the half.

"Only allowing one in the first half was big," Rudloff said.

The Lakeview offense would control the ball a bit more in the second half as the Vikings recorded four shots on goal with none hitting the mark. Three of the shots came from Wilmer Hernandez and the other was from Gerber Recinos.

"Our plan was to kind of take the wind into effect," Rudloff said. "As the game goes we had the wind in the second half and we were able to attack a little more."

Crete would have more success on the score sheet in the second half as the Cardinals scored at the 16-minute mark in the second half.

The Cardinals would quickly add their final goal of the game netting the ball in the 20th minute of the second half.

The remaining 20 minutes of the second half became a bit of a defensive slugfest with the wind picking up in intensity making it harder for the players to have much accuracy.

With the loss, Lakeview falls to 0-8 on the season with Crete improving to 9-3.

"It hasn't been the most successful season that we've had but the fact they come out every day and grind is good," Rudloff said. "We're learning things, I see learning and improvement and this was a big improvement game for us."

The Vikings will be back on the field today, April 20 against Kearney Catholic (3-6) as they travel to face the Stars on their turf.

"Another good team, I know their record isn't the best but they play better than their record," Rudloff said. "We really got to go out there, perform and play like we did today and let the chips fall where they may."