Lakeview boys soccer inched closer and closer to a win in the last two matches, losing 3-0 to Crete and 3-1 versus Kearney Catholic. On Senior Day, the Vikings broke through with a 2-1 overtime win over Seward Tuesday at Wilderness Park.

After conceding the first goal of the game, Vikings sophomore Wilmer Hernandez equalized on the eve of halftime to make it 1-1. The score remained squared until deep into double overtime when sophomore Adan Ramirez converted a penalty kick to put Lakeview ahead for good.

"It was a big night for us being Senior Night. The atmosphere was great. The biggest crowd we've had all season. I'm very happy for the guys," Lakeview boys head coach Aaron Rudloff said. "I felt like they really bought into the game plan. We faced some adversity early with a goal that kind of squeaked in on us, but the guys just rally back."

Rudloff praised the team's resilience, especially on Tuesday as the Vikings stayed patient and stuck to the game plan knowing that there would be chances later in the game.

"In any competition you do, there's going to be things that plainly don't go your way. I always try to make that one of the last things I say as we break the huddle to go on the field. I told them we were going to be able to advance the ball, stick to the game plan," Rudloff said. "We got quite a few shots after that to the point where I thought we should have scored one or two more goals. It was them executing the game plan and when you do that consistently over the course of 100 minutes, that's when good things are going to happen."

Lakeview snapped a 10-match losing streak, winning its first game almost a year to the date when it beat Seward on April 26, 2022.

The Vikings improved to 1-9 and will look to end the regular season on a two-game winning streak Thursday against Madison. The Dragons enter with a 2-5 record.

"It's always bet on yourself. I feel any game we go into, we always have a chance until that final whistle blows," Rudloff said. "That's something that I kind of share with the guys and they've really rallied behind that. Just talk about each game, you got to keep improving. I felt we communicated pretty darn good and that helped us achieve that victory."

Lakeview girls

The Lady Vikes concluded the regular season with a dramatic shootout win over the Bluejays.

Seward opened the scoring, but Lakeview responded with an equalizer from freshman Rylee Eberhardt, her third goal in the last four matches.

After no breakthrough in overtime, the game entered a penalty shootout. It was the first shootout the Lady Vikes participated in two years.

Kiara Kula scored a goal in the shootout and Tori Osten netted the game-winner.

"We really struggled connecting passes and communicating. I thought it was kind of a disaster in the first half. The second half I told the girls it's fine, just calm down," Lakeview girls head coach Mike Zimmerman said. "It was Senior Night and the girls were kind of worked up about that too. I don't know if it was that. The shootout was good. The girls fought hard in the second half. We controlled the game probably 90% of the time. It's been the struggle all season long that we can't finish."

Zimmerman said he inserted sophomore Jayda Kingston into goal for the shootout given she was slightly taller than sophomore Brooklyn Jarecki.

"Brooklyn (Jarecki) had the whole game and she did a really good job. It was a coach's call," he said. "I told Brooklyn you did fine, but I'm going to go with Jayda (Kingston) since she's a little taller. Jayda did really well. She stopped a couple shots, which proved to be the win."

Lakeview concluded the regular season with a 3-7 record. After beginning the season 0-5, the Lady Vikes won three of their final five games.

"As young as the team was, five or six freshmen out there even sophomores who haven't played soccer, they've grown so much," Zimmerman said. "Some of the girls never played soccer before and they found out how fun the game is to play it. They just excelled and learned. Now they want to get better down the road, which is exciting. The future looks bright for the team."

The young squad will now head into the postseason. The Lady Vikes are the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 South Sioux City at 2 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the Class B-6 subdistrict tournament.

The winner of that game will face No. 1 Scotus Central Catholic in Monday's subdistrict semifinal at 5 p.m.

"I said I believe in you guys. They won (tonight) and let's take it one game at a time," Zimmerman said. "Let's take South Sioux City and if we win that, we'll take on Scotus on Monday. They'll come out and play hard. They'll play to try to win and see what happens."