Lakeview soccer returned to the pitch Thursday with a trip to Lexington for the Central Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

The girls entered the tournament as the No. 7 seed following their 1-0 win over York last week. The boys competed as the No. 8 seed.

Both teams suffered defeats, with the girls losing 9-1 to the Minutemaids and the boys falling 10-0 to the third-ranked Minutemen.

After Thursday's matches, the Lady Vikes fell to 1-6 and the Viking boys are 0-7. Both teams will host Crete on Tuesday at Wilderness Park.

Lakeview girls

For the third time this season, Lakeview scored a goal. This one came in the second half on a penalty from freshman Rylee Eberhardt for her first career goal.

It's the second time Lakeview scored a goal from the spot after junior Kiara Kula scored a penalty in a 1-0 win over York last week.

"We work on it in practice. Rylee (Eberhardt) and Kiara (Kula) are one of the best on the team. I have faith they'll put it in the back of the net. They work hard at it," Lady Vikes head coach Mike Zimmerman said. "The girls have been working hard in practice. They show up to play every game and they're excited and their intensity is there. Just need to figure out a way to pick up our speed movement on the field."

Zimmerman said the Lady Vikes played without one of their leaders, senior Tori Osten, for the majority of the first half due to a head injury.

The Minutemaids were led by senior Berniece Garcia's hat trick and junior Ariana Cabrera's brace.

"Lexington, they're a really good team. They have speed, they pass well, they move well," Zimmerman said. "I thought my girls played hard and the intensity is there. We just got to learn to play a little bit quicker."

In the second half, the Lady Vikes inserted sophomore Brooklyn Jarecki into the goal for the first time this season. She allowed just two goals after coming on and Zimmerman described her performance as a bright spot.

Lakeview heads into a favorable part of its schedule with three games remaining. It'll play the winless Cardinals on Tuesday before games against 4-3 Kearney Catholic and 3-7 Seward to close out the regular season.

"I know Kearney Catholic is pretty good. Seward and Crete, we should be able to compete with if we show up and keep the intensity going," Zimmerman said. "The girls are excited to get on the field Tuesday against Crete."

Lakeview boys

The Vikings were shut out for the sixth time in seven games this season on Thursday as the Minutemen featured 10 different goal scorers. In goal, senior Mason Hobza stopped 15 shots.

"You got to tip your cap to Lexington. That was a very good soccer team, No. 3 in the state. Easily in my opinion could be No. 1 in the state," Lakeview head coach Aaron Rudloff said. "They play soccer at a very high level. That being said, we did give up quite a few goals in the first half but I thought we still did some good things."

They entered the game with a week off, enabling them to work on certain areas as they head into the final stretch of the regular season.

"We were really trying to focus on squeezing down gaps. That was something we struggled with in the first half," Rudloff said. "We had the wind with us, so I said take your attacks when you get them but we got to retreat back because they counterattack very, very well. Our midfielders just got too far upfield and didn't quite recover. That was something that was really tough for us."

Rudloff said he challenged the team at halftime to keep playing and to try to prevent a mercy rule. Although Lexington scored twice to reach the 10-goal mark, he said he was proud of the team for not quitting.

"That to me showed improvement. We tried a new scheme. The coachability was there," Rudloff said. "These guys want to do good and want to win obviously and they've been super coachable. Just their effort and their coachability was there."

The Vikings face off against the 7-2 Cardinals on Tuesday. Through seven games, they've played opponents with a combined record of 39-19. Rudloff explained what he hopes the team took away Thursday going up against one of the state title contenders.

"Just to understand what kind of soccer they're playing," Rudloff said. "We're going to put on the tape and we're going to learn from what they do and how they kind of attacked us so we can use those tactics and those strategies and that communication against other teams. It was an opportunity for us. We got the film and we're going to study it and we're going to get better from it."