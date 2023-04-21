SCHUYLER - Senior Libbie Brezenski had a career day for the Scotus Central Catholic Shamrocks Thursday scoring six goals at Schuyler.

Libbie's six goals for the Shamrocks helped Scotus secure a 9-1 win over the Warriors.

"She needs to step up, she knows she needs to put the team on her back and put the ball in the net," Scotus coach Kristie Brezenski said. "We got other girls opportunities to get the ball in also, it was good."

Scotus' scoring barrage started early with Larkyn Mahoney netting the first ball of the day for the Shamrocks in the sixth minute of play.

The Shamrocks would be held scoreless for the next 14 minutes until the scoring from Libbie started to kick in. Libbie would net a hat trick over just the next five minutes as Scotus led 4-0 at the 24 minute mark.

Schuyler would show a bit of life on the offensive end of the field with Gabriela Rodriguez scoring the lone Warrior goal shortly after.

Scotus' offense would be held scoreless for the remainder of the opening half. The Shamrocks led 4-1 at the half.

The Shamrocks would strike quickly in the second half thanks to a goal from Mia Fehringer in the fourth minute of the second half off a penalty kick.

Neither team would score for almost eight minutes until Libbie once again made her presence known kicking one shot into the back of the net in the 12th minute. She would swiftly add her fifth goal of the day less than 20 minutes later to give Scotus a 7-1 lead.

Izzy Kadavy would etch her name into the scorebook adding the eighth goal for the Shamrocks with under 12 minutes to play.

Scotus' final goal of the day came from Libbie as she knocked in her sixth goal on the day.

Libbie's sixth goal on the day broke her previous record of five in a match. She also leads the Shamrocks with 19 goals on the season.

"I was really happy, I've really wanted to break that record and it was an amazing experience to celebrate with my team," Libbie said. "I think the celebrating with my teammates meant more than the actual goal itself."

The Shamrock strikers had help in the scoring affair as Scotus finished with six assists.

Leading Scotus in assists was Ella Hash as she had two on the day. Mahoney, Fehringer and Kadavy also had assists to go along with their goals. Lacie Hartman also recorded an assist for the Shamrocks.

Overall, Scotus finished with over 25 shots on goal as the Shamrocks had control of the ball for most of the game.

The Shamrocks' defense played well in a match as Schuyler was held to 11 shots. Scotus goalie Faith Weber finished with 10 saves on the day and only allowed one goal.

The win for Scotus improves the Shamrocks to 9-2 this season and was a bounce-back win after a 2-1 loss to Millard North on Monday.

"It was good, it was a big confidence builder for us," Libbie said. "We know we can score but we've been having a bit of trouble trying to put it into the back of the net and having multiple people do it today was good for us."

Even though the score was 9-1, the Shamrocks were not at full strength as sophomore Emma Brezenski was not able to play due to a broken fibula.

"She slipped on some cement in Kearney," Kristie said. "It sucks but we'll figure it out."

Emma, the sister of Libbie will now miss the remainder of Libbie's senior season.

"It stinks because it's my sister and all with it being my last year being able to play with her," Libbie said. "It makes us want to win more for her."

Scotus' next outing is set for Tuesday as the Shamrocks travel to take on the 4-8 Hastings Tigers. Scotus will then play their regular season finale at Elkhorn North Thursday.

"We got to finish off the season on a high note," Kristie said. "I want to see them keep getting better and making connections finishing with the ball."