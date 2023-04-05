The Discoverer boys soccer team hosted Lincoln Northeast Tuesday at Wilderness Park seeking its second straight 4-0 start to a season.

On a windy afternoon, Columbus High attacked with the wind on their backs in the first half. Shawn Ludena and Kay Ortiz scored twice in a three-minute span for a two-goal halftime advantage.

In the second half, the Discoverers weathered a push from Lincoln Northeast but the backline and goalkeeper Connor Kallweit combined for the first clean sheet of the season in a 2-0 win.

"I liked our composure (today). It was tough conditions to play in. We possessed the ball at times really, really well and I like that," Columbus head coach John Arlt said. "At times, we got a little bit careless I thought but all in all, it's our first shutout of the year so we'll take that. We got a game here Thursday to get ready for, but overall I think we improved (today)."

Ludena found the back of the net on a pass from senior Jorge Tovar in the 27th minute for the breakthrough goal in the match. It was the senior's first career varsity goal.

"I saw Jorge (Tovar) on the back right of the field. He looked like he was going to pass it over to the front. I didn't think he was going to pass it more to the left. I thought it was going to be more to the right, so when I saw it coming to the left I was preparing myself to receive the ball," Ludena said. "The defender was there ... I don't know what happened, but he had a bad touch. It was just me and the goalie. The ball was right in front of me. I didn't have time to take a touch because he would've been too close, so I just hit it with my left foot. It went back right.

"I feel pretty good about that. It's definitely a great feeling to score and make my team get a win."

Ortiz followed that up with a goal in the 30th minute as his shot ricocheted off the post, off the goalkeeper and into the back net to double the lead. Arlt said it was crucial for the team to score at least one goal in the first half.

"I thought defensively we can maybe shut them down, but to get Shawn's (Ludena) goal was really nice. Kay (Ortiz) had a nice one that was off the post, off the keeper and in but by putting pressure on them I think we created a few turnovers and caused a few chances," he said. "Didn't have quite as many in the second half, but we did have a couple of good ones and we definitely had a third one that we probably should have had in the first half."

The Rockets made their push, especially in the first 20 minutes of the second half. They had a shot goes just over the bar and a pair of free kicks, one that went wide out of play and the second one caught by Kallweit. The Discoverer goalkeeper finished the match with three saves.

"I thought they communicated pretty well. I thought we were pretty organized back there. We tried a fifth defender and moved Marcus (Beltran) up a little bit," Arlt said. "We want to be able to create a few more opportunities, but all in all the strength of this team still is our defense. We need to continue to improve ... communication is a must and I thought they did that pretty well."

Columbus stayed undefeated with all four wins coming against conference opponents. It has scored two goals in every game while conceding just three total.

"We got a lot of confidence now," Ludena said. "You just got to focus on keeping this good work we've had, focus on keeping the wins up and we'll be good."

The Discoverers will face their stiffest test of the season Thursday at Lincoln Pius X. The Thunderbolts are 5-1 after securing their fifth straight win Tuesday versus Omaha World-Herald No. 10 Lincoln East 3-1 in overtime.

"We definitely are going to have to generate more chances and convert because they are more than likely going to knock in one," Arlt said. "Overall, if we play like we're capable of, we should be in the game. That's all we ask for. Be in the game at the end and hopefully we can come out on top."