Scotus Central Catholic senior Maysa Kuhl showcased her versatility all over the pitch for the girls soccer team.

Kuhl started as a forward, moved to midfield and this season has played a key role on the Shamrock defense as the team marches towards another state tournament appearance.

On March 16, Kuhl signed with Hastings College to continue her soccer career at the next level.

"Hastings, they're a really good program so I'm really excited to grow as a player and just learn new from their coaches," Kuhl said.

Kuhl was a three-sport athlete at Scotus playing volleyball, basketball and soccer but she said soccer was at the forefront during the recruiting process.

"It was definitely interesting. My sister went and played basketball, so my Dad had an idea but it's completely different with soccer," she said. "None of my parents really know a lot about soccer, so it was really just kind of me out there alone but it's Okay. It was fun."

During her three-year career, Kuhl scored two goals and recorded two assists. As a defender, she's provided senior leadership and steady play in front of goalkeeper Faith Weber.

The Shamrocks, in 15 games this season, have allowed just nine goals this season. They've recorded 10 shutouts this season.

"I've played everywhere. I played goalie before too. I like defense a lot more. It's a lot easier. I can see the whole field," Kuhl said. "I did a lot of speed training this summer, so I think improving my speed has helped a lot and just growing as a player."

Kuhl wears the captain's armband on defense for the Shamrocks. She described what it means to her to be named a captain.

"It's a big deal for the girls to look up to me and to see me as a leader," Kuhl said. "It means a lot."

Scotus head coach Kristie Brezenski said it's an awesome feat for Kuhl to play at the next level.

"She's (Kuhl) worked her butt off the last three years," Brezenski said. "She's going to fit right in over there. She's a hard worker and she'll find success there."

Brezenski said she asked Kuhl where she would like to play, but Kuhl told her she'll play anywhere on the field to help the team. She said Kuhl is never satisfied and is always working to improve her all-around game.

"She (Kuhl) puts in the extra time. She's in the weight room every morning. Her effort is second-to-none. I can always know that she's going to give all she can to make her and her teammates better," Brezenski said. "She has the field knowledge and the ability to lead her team to victory and help everyone else to know the positions that everybody needs to be in."

Kuhl is one of six seniors on this year's team. She'll look to lead the Shamrocks to their third straight state tournament appearance Saturday as they host Conestoga in the Class B-4 district final at Wilderness Park.

"I'm definitely most proud of our accomplishment, especially after Emma's (Brezenski) gotten hurt. Just being able to step up," Kuhl said. "A lot of the girls have stepped up and put forth a good foot, so I'm excited to see where it will take us."