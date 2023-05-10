OMAHA - Schuyler boys soccer played its first game at the NSAA Class B Boys Soccer State Championship in five years Wednesday. The Warriors entered as the No. 4 seed and faced No. 5 South Sioux City at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

South Sioux City scored the first goal of the game off a free kick in the first half to give them a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Warriors sophomore Obed Benazo scored twice in a two-minute span to put the team ahead 2-1.

For the final 30 minutes, Schuyler's defense weathered numerous Cardinal chances to hold on for the one-goal victory.

"A little bit of it was luck. I don't know how many times South Sioux is going to hit the crossbar in the second half, but that was fine. We changed a little bit," Warriors head coach Lyndon Beebe said. "We couldn't get (Jose) Cruz shipped loose enough to get some shots for him, so we threw him over on the wing and put another guy (Benazo) in and they just overlooked him a bit. He's a pretty quality forward too."

Schuyler outshot the South Sioux City in the first half 8-6, forcing Cardinals senior goalkeeper Christian Barajas into a pair of double saves.

On a foul by freshman David Arciga, SSC lined up for a free kick on the right wing. The cross landed on the head of David Ochoa who flicked it past Warriors goalkeeper Marcos Gomez for the opening goal in the 32nd minute.

However, Schuyler wasn't fazed from being down 1-0. It conceded the first goal against Lexington in the Central Conference Tournament championship game and against Scottsbluff in Saturday's district final.

As they did on the previous two occasions, the Warriors staged a comeback.

Benazo scored the equalizer in the 47th minute on a corner kick from freshman David Arciga. Benazo headed the cross at the near post.

Less than two minutes later, Benazo corralled a pass from junior Jose Cruz after he made a charging run to the end line. Benazo slotted the shot into the bottom corner to put the Warriors ahead for the first time.

"When you got freshmen and sophomores primarily, that's huge," Beebe said. "It couldn't prepared us for (today) any better than it did."

Over the course of the final half-hour, the Warriors defense stepped up as South Sioux City pressured for an equalizer of its own.

Luis Carrera saved a shot from Cardinals sophomore Hugo Lupercio-Gonzalez as the two collided near the post inside the 6-yard box in the 67th minute.

Schuyler blocked a shot and the Cardinals fired a shot high in the 69th minute. In the 71st and 76th minutes, South Sioux City struck shots off the the post and crossbar, respectively.

The last gasp effort for SSC came in the 78th minute as junior Nathan Aldana shot a ball wide of goal.

"It feels good. After having a small deficit at the beginning, we've been in that position before," Warriors senior Diego Maganda said. "We were down before against Scottsbluff, so we weren't too worried. We had to put trust into each other."

Diego Maganda played as a defensive midfielder in front of the Schuyler defense. Alongside defenders Kevin Mariona, Jason Ramon, Brayan Romero, Jesus Cuevas and Kevyn Martinez, the Warriors held the potent Cardinals attack to just one goal after averaging three a game.

"Defensively, we played very well. They had a goal on us, but they're also a very good team," Maganda said. "Very technical. Very sound. Good offense creates good defense and I just believed the soccer Gods were on our side (today)."

Maganda is one of just five seniors on Schuyler. He described what it meant to him to be able to compete on the state soccer stage.

"It feels good," Maganda said. "Many of us seniors have been waiting for this moment and to finally play here ... it feels good."

Next up for the Warriors is No. 1 Bennington in Saturday's state semifinal. The Badgers defeated Conestoga 6-1 in Wednesday's state quarterfinal.

The two schools met on March 30, a game that ended in a 4-0 win for Bennington.

"We played them earlier in the season and got taken to the woodshed a little bit," Beebe said. "We're going to have to play well just to keep ourselves in the match."

With a game at Morrison now under their belts, Beebe said he believes the team will be able to play more freely on Saturday.

"All we know is we've been waiting for this one," Maganda said. "We played at their home, their turf. Very windy day, but anything happens at the state tournament. It's a different environment."