Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer hosted Grand Island Northwest Monday afternoon in a matchup featuring top-five opponents.

In the first meeting since Scotus beat Northwest in last year's state quarterfinal, the opportunistic Vikings scored in the 17th and 79th minutes coupled with a strong defensive performance in a 2-0 win over the Shamrocks at Wilderness Park.

"It's just disappointing. We really didn't come out with an intensity that we're used to. We got out of our game," Shamrocks head coach Kristie Brezenski said. "We started to play the boom ball stuff that we just aren't fast enough or good enough to do yet. It's just a disappointing day. We got to come back (tomorrow) with our heads held high and we'll see what team comes up."

After a couple of saves from Shamrocks goalkeeper Faith Weber, Northwest broke through on a goal from sophomore Guadalupe Sanchez. The Vikings' top goal scorer was left open in the middle of the box and she slotted the shot into the bottom right corner.

In the attack, Scotus struggled to find the frame. The Shamrocks had numerous set pieces that resulted in shots that went wide or above goal.

With the Shamrocks trailing 1-0 entering the second half, sophomore Emma Brezenski set up for a free kick just above the box. Brezenski's shot into the top right corner was saved by the Vikings netminder in the 55th minute.

Scotus nearly scored the equalizer in the 71st minute on a shot off from a corner kick. The Northwest goalkeeper trapped the shot between her legs on the goal line.

Northwest sealed the win in the 79th minute on a goal from sophomore Evie Keller off a corner kick.

"Just lackadaisical. It was right in the middle of goal and then with the corner kick, nobody marked her up and they converted," Kristie said. "They're a great team. Not taking anything away from them."

Kristie said it's vital for them to keep the set pieces in play and to be in the right positions on corner kicks.

"We just kept making vertical runs. We can't make the vertical runs, you got to go more diagonal going straight to goal," Kristie said. "With speed in the back, they're going to outrun us if we keep going vertical. We got to go diagonal and go to goal and hopefully take the goalie on."

The Shamrocks dropped to 7-1 and will be back on the pitch Tuesday at Kearney Catholic. The Stars were 4-1 before Monday's match at North Platte.

Kristie said the main takeaway for her players is they have to bring the intensity in every match.

"You got to come to play every game. It's not just we beat them last year and we're going to expect to beat them this year. It's a rude awakening," she said. "You got to learn the hard way and this is a great learning experience. We got to take away the positives and keep building."