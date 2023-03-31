The Discoverer boys soccer team played with heavy hearts Thursday after the passing of teammate David Bennett. For a couple hours, the players got to play the game they and David loved.

Fremont scored the opening goal and Columbus trailed in the final seconds of regulation before Nick Bennett scored the equalizer with 20 seconds left on the clock to force overtime.

After a scoreless first overtime, Nick assisted the game-winning goal with five minutes left in double overtime with junior Alan Adame propelling the Discoverers to a 2-1 win.

"Just incredibly proud because the emotion they were all going through ... the fact that they can focus and go out there. It's just a game, but to go out there and give effort and play hard," Discoverers head coach John Arlt said. "I was just concerned how we would keep (emotions) in check. They did an incredible job of doing that and keeping their composure and just playing the game.

"It's wonderful to win, don't get me wrong, but winning and losing was not the main thing."

It was an inspiring performance from Nick as the junior scored his first goal of the season and assisted his second.

"I was to the point where in a high school game, under a minute to go and pretty much figure it's not going to be there but everybody just kept playing really hard," Arlt said. "Nick put himself in a position to score that goal, but it was just his effort level. I just don't have the words to say how proud I am of him.

"He didn't even need to score. Just to be out there and just working hard and just do something normal."

Arlt said Nick stopped by practice on Wednesday just to be with his friends and teammates. He said he was proud of the way the team came together.

"Once one or two guys saw him (Nick), 25 guys just went over to him and it was just one big group hug. It was really heartwarming to see," Arlt said. "High school kids in general are focused on themselves and for right now, they're focused on each other and Nick and what we can do to help each other through this."

The Discoverers, after having games Monday and Tuesday postponed due to unplayable field conditions, improved to 3-0 after Thursday's win. All three victories have come thanks to a late game-winner.

Their next game is Tuesday against Lincoln Northeast at Wilderness Park.

"I do think one of the things they are doing if there's time on the clock, they feel like they've got a chance. (Thursday) really proved that," Arlt said. "There was really very little time like 20 seconds or whatever there was left. Somebody better have us by two goals at the end because this group just won't quit. I think that bond is just going to get even stronger.

"The team unity that we're getting early on the season I didn't feel like we had it. I thought that was going to be one of the things that might be one of our downfalls. Now I think it's definitely one of our strengths."