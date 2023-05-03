OMAHA - Since 1999, every senior class that has gone through the Columbus High boys soccer program has played at the NSAA State Soccer Championship.

The Class of 2023 had yet to breakthrough after two straight defeats in district finals.

In Wednesday's District A-4 Tournament final at Millard South, it was senior Shawn Ludena who opened the scoring for the Discoverers in the 15th minute. Junior Nick Bennett netted a second goal in the 33rd minute to put Columbus ahead 2-0.

The Discoverers never looked back, shutting out Millard South on its home turf and clinching their first trip to Omaha in four years.

"I just don't have words. I'm so proud of them. The effort they gave (tonight) against an outstanding team," Columbus head coach John Arlt said. "We just kept our composure most of the night. There were a lot of times that we were the better team."

Senior Kay Ortiz fired a shot from outside the box off the post and Ludena arrived to the loose ball and scored a tap-in goal for the first tally of the game. Arlt said he was in the right place at the right time.

"It was mid-air, so I positioned my body and I just tried striking it," Ludena said. "It was a little bit off, but it still went in. A goal's a goal."

Bennett doubled the lead later in the first half, making a perfectly timed run behind the Patriot center backs on a ball from junior Jayson Spencer. Bennett slotted the shot past Patriots goalkeeper Trenton Van Surksum.

"I kind of created space between their center back," Bennett said. "He missed the ball and I had an easy shot, put it away and made it 2-0."

The Columbus defense held the Millard South in check for the majority of the game with the Patriots' best chance coming in the third minute.

On a shot inside the box, sophomore Connor Kallweit made a kick save enabling the Discoverers to settle into the match. Millard South made its push in the first 15 minutes of the second half, but the Patriots couldn't create any threatening chances.

Arlt said Kallweit's save was the biggest play of the match.

"We seemed to gather ourselves and we starting putting some pressure on them. Obviously, getting that first goal was huge and then they just kept playing hard," Arlt said. "We knew they would come out strong (in the second half). It just shows what this team has, especially on the defensive end. That's been our strength all season and it really showed (tonight)."

After Millard South's push, Ortiz rattled another shot off the post in the 57th minute. In the 77th minute, senior Jair Tovar dribbled in on goal, but Van Surksum made the save coming off his line.

"We knew we could compete with them," Bennett said. "I think they kind of underestimated us and we came out first whistle and got two in the first half and we put them away."

It's been a tough year on and off the pitch for the Discoverers, but the team has grown closer together through it all and now they'll get to compete on the biggest stage in Nebraska high school soccer.

"I think we're so close," Bennett said. "I think this is one of the closest groups we've had. We communicate, we know where everyone's at on the field. It's just like have family out here. We do break every time 1-2-3 family, so we're a family out here and we have each other's backs."

For seniors Jorge Tovar, Ludena, Jair, Kelvin Moncibais and Ortiz, they'll get to end their high school soccer careers at the state tournament.

"It feels great. There's like five of us here that are seniors that are going to state," Ludena said. "We're all super happy about it and we're ready to just have the best time of our lives there."

The Discoverers will play at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Monday in the NSAA Class A Boys Soccer State Championship quarterfinals. The time and opponent will be announced following the conclusion of the remaining Class A district finals on Thursday.

"It feels amazing. We're all super ecstatic right now," Ludena said. "We're ready to go right back to work and get ready for whoever's coming at us at state."