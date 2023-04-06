The Schuyler boys soccer team dropped its first match of the season on March 30, as the Warriors battled at Bennington.

The Badgers managed to best the Warriors in a 4-0 victory.

Bennington was led by a trio of scorers as Ayo Maklinde scored two goals with Kai Olbrich and Austin Kaiser each adding one.

The loss for the Warriors marks the end of the perfect start to the season with Schuyler now sitting at 3-1. Schuyler also competed against 4-1 Crete on Tuesday (after print deadline) at home.

Prior to the loss, Schuyler won its third game of the season at York in a 1-0 win for the Warriors on March 27.

The lone goal was netted in by sophomore Obed Benazo. The goal marks the third of the season for Benazo.

Jose Cruz was also involved on the play recording an assist in the win. Cruz now has five assists through four matches.

The Warriors also had their game on March 28 at Lakeview postponed due to snow.

The Warrior boys will look to be back on the pitch today, April 6, as Schuyler will play host to Seward.

Schuyler girls soccer

After a 3-2 win over over Aurora on March 20, in the Warrior girls' season opener, they have now dropped two matches.

The Warrior girls were held scoreless on March 30, in a 10-0 drubbing at Bennington.

The Badgers had eight girls score in the win including two girls with two goals a piece.

In the loss, Schuyler did manage to get some shots on the goal but Bennington's goalie Linnea Larson managed to record three saves in the match.

Prior to the loss at Bennington, Schuyler also traveled to York on March 27, with the Dukes pulling out the 1-0 win.

The Warriors and Dukes battelled with each team having 10 shots in the game. Unfortunately for Schuyler, the Warriors were not able to get any to the back of the net in the shutout.

Schuyler also competed Tuesday (after print deadline), against Crete on the road.

Schuyler entered Tuesday's match with a record of 1-2 and Crete entered a winless 0-4.

The Warriors will look to be back in action today, April 6, as Schuyler looks to play host to Seward.