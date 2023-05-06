The Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer team punched their tickets to the state tournament on Saturday with a 2-0 win in the District B-6 final.

The district title marked the first for the Shamrocks since 2021 after falling short in 2022.

"We missed it by one game last year," Scotus coach PJ Miller said. "It's huge, these guys love to compete so, we're going to go and we're going to go hard."

On Saturday, Scotus earned a District B-6 title, a trip to state and a 2-0 win over visiting Hastings.

The Shamrocks started strong with an early goal from Trenton Cielocha in the fifth minute.

"It's huge to get that early goal because usually it's been happening to us," Miller said. "We finally were the aggressor and we got the goal forcing them to play more forward, opening up something on the back end."

Cielocha's goal jumpstarted the game for Scotus helping the Shamrocks build momentum.

"Scoring in the first few minutes is awesome, that confidence and mindset moving forward is there the whole game," Cielocha said.

Cielocha's goal marks the fifth of the year for the senior.

"It feels awesome during my senior season," Cielocha said.

The two teams would then make the game into a defensive slugfest for the next 32 minutes.

It appeared that Scotus would head to the half with just a 1-0 lead but that did not happen thanks to a goal from Alex Zoucha in the 37th minute.

Scotus almost struck again at the end of the half on a corner kick from Maclain Bailey that the Shamrock attackers couldn't get into the back of the net.

With the missed opportunity on the corner kick Scotus would hold a 2-0 lead heading into the half.

Neither team would score in the second half but Scotus' defense was pushed too the edge on multiple occasions in the final 40 minutes.

"We stayed tight in back end, we were disciplined and we didn't play with the ball," Miller said. "When there was a scrum in front of the goal we made sure to clear it high and wide."

Luckily for Scotus, goalie Josh Bixenmann was also able to stop some shots from Hastings to keep the shutout intact.

"He's always been big for us, he's been big all season," Miller said. "He's maturing year in and year out."

The 2-0 win marked the seventh shutout of the year for Bixenmann and the Scotus defense.

"We had to weather the storm," Miller said. "We knew they were going to throw everything at us and we just kept clearing it out."

The trip to state also marks the second time this senior class has reached this spot in the season.

"I know it means a lot to them," Miller said. "They've been working for this all season, it's huge to get there again."

Scotus will now play 13-4 Lexington on Wednesday in the NSAA Class B Boys Soccer State Championship quarterfinal.

"I wanna make some noise, anything can happen down there," Cielocha said. "We just have to be the best team on that day, it's going to be fun."