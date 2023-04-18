The Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer team has pitched yet another shutout, this time against an unfamiliar foe.

The Shamrocks bested St. Albert from Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Friday for their fifth shutout in nine games winning 3-0.

Scotus' shutout was led by a strong effort from the defensive backline and goalie Josh Bixenmann.

"We knew going into the year that was going to be our strength," Scotus coach P.J. Miller said. "We have a lot of experience back there."

Bixenmann, a three-year starter for Scotus has started the nine games of this season in goal for the Shamrocks.

"We've always wanted to keep shutting them out," Bixenmann said. "That shows that we have all gas, no brakes, it shows that our potential is really good and shows we got what it takes to shutout teams."

Bixenmann has only allowed five goals and recorded over 40 saves on the season including four saves on Friday.

"I really don't think, it's just become a reaction. If there's a shot above my head I'll just jump up and try to hit it," Bixenmann said. "After practicing for so many years you get used to it and it's become a reaction."

St. Albert gave the Shamrock backline some fits at times with the Falcon strikers getting decent looks at the goal but they were never able to capitalize.

"There was no panic, everyone is really calm, we work really hard to build out of the back," Miller said. "They were just calm, cool and collected back there."

The Shamrock offense has been just as effective this season as their defense with Scotus scoring 33 goals through nine games including three in the win Friday.

Scotus had three separate scorers: Frank Fehringer, Andy Padilla and Carter Filipi.

Only Fehringer was able to get the ball into the back of the net as Scotus and St. Albert were fairly even in the first half of play. The Shamrocks would close the first half with a slight advantage as Fehringer's goal came late in the first 40 minutes.

The Shamrock only had five shots on goal in the first half, and were able to step it up in the second half. The Shamrocks added 11 in the final 40 minutes including four in the first 12 minutes of the second half.

"We settled in, we were able to find our passing channels," Miller said. "We got back to the soccer that we know how to play."

Both Padilla and Filipi would add their goals in the second half with Padilla scoring in the 63rd minute and Filipi adding the final nail in the coffin with under 30 seconds to play.

Scotus had the added difficulty in this matchup of playing a team they had limited knowledge of.

"We had no clue what we were getting into, there was no film," Miller said. "All we can go off of was what their record was and I know a few coaches in Iowa so I got some info from them but you just got to go out and play like it's the toughest opponent of the year every game."

The Shamrock victory also followed their first loss of the season on April 11, at Kearney Catholic.

"It took a while to get going, there was a little bit of a hangover from Tuesday," Miller said. "It just took a little while to find our rhythm, we were still off."

Despite the shutout, Miller believes Scotus still did not play up to its full potential.

"We probably should have had two or three goals in the first half alone," Miller said. "We're just not finishing, in the second half we had close shots that went over, there's little things we need to fix."

The now 8-1 Shamrocks will play at 2-2 Madison today, April 18, with Scotus looking to have another successful day on the pitch.

"Hopefully we can fix the little things, getting shots on frame instead of launching them over the top," Miller said. "Just the little things, we need to fix those little things."