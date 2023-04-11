After nearly 100 scoreless minutes between the 6-0 Scotus Central Catholic and the visiting 5-2 Grand Island Northwest boys Frank Fehringer scored to give the Shamrocks the 1-0 victory in overtime off an assist from Alex Zoucha.

Fehringer's goal in the 97th minute marked the continuation of perfection as Scotus now sits at 7-0.

"I think it's a group effort and I'm just glad I could score, when I score it's the whole team scoring because we work together," Fehringer said. "I think shootouts would have been tough because everyone's so tired."

Through the first 80 minutes, neither team budged on defense as a slugfest played out in front of fans at Wilderness Park.

"I would say probably the first 40 minutes was some of the best soccer from both teams that I've seen this year," Scotus coach P.J. Miller said.

One aspect of Monday's game that hasn't been super relevant to this point has been the weather as this was a much warmer day for soccer over the past month.

"Neither team's used to the heat, it took it's tole late," Miller said.

The shots from either team in regulation were few and far between as the two teams were nearly identical in shots on goal with Scotus putting up five and Northwest six.

The Viking defense gave Scotus problems in regulation especially early before the Shamrocks slowly started chipping away and getting closer to scoring.

"We started playing off our top guy a little bit more, we were trying to depend on the getting the ball up to Frank (Fehringer) and let him take everyone," Miller said. "That's kind of how we scored our goal, we got the ball up to our attacking mid, who gets the ball to the wing who gets the ball to Frank (Fehringer) and he turns and gets the far post shot."

Scotus' defense played well throughout as they finished with their fourth shutout of the season.

"They've been consistent all year, we lost Isaac Liebig to a pulled hamstring and we have Landen Neville who stepped in, who's in his first year on varsity," Miller said.

At the end of regulation, neither team had a clear advantage but Scotus was able to quickly attack in the first overtime period with the help of Fehringer.

"He doesn't quit and he's confident, he believes in himself and he believes in his teammates," Miller said.

Although the Shamrocks were unable to score in the first overtime period, that spark was apparent even if it would fully catch on until Fehringer's goal with under three minutes to play.

"Alex Zouch passed it to me in the corner was pretty slim but I found the far post to put it away," Fehringer said. "I scored because I didn't want to go into shootouts, I want to go fishing after this."

The now 7-0 Shamrocks will be back in action today as they face 1-4 Kearney Catholic on the road.

"I hope we can still walk, it's going to be hot yet," Miller said. "Fatigue is going to be a factor and our depth is going to have to come into play, hopefully, we can take care of business and we can come back on the bus and cool off."