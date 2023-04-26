The Scotus Central Catholic boys edged out a road victory over Hastings Tuesday with Frank Fehringer leading the charge.

Frank scored two of the Shamrocks' four goals while also picking up an assist in Scotus' 4-3 win against the Tigers.

Both teams would trade goals throughout the match with the Tigers starting the scoring by netting the first goal of the game.

Frank would tie the game at 1-1 midway through the first half before Hastings would take a 2-1 lead.

Scotus would again knot the match up with the two teams taking a 2-2 tie going into the second half.

The Shamrocks would strike first in the final 40 minutes of play to secure their first lead of the game at 3-2.

Hastings would later score their final goal of the day before Frank kicked in the game securing goal.

Along with Frank, Joseph Cornwell and Trenton Cielocha each netted goals in the Shamrock victory. Carter Filipi also recorded an assist with Frank.

Frank leads Scotus with 13 goals which is seven ahead of their second highest scorer Blake Wemhoff who has six on the season. Frank and Filipi are now tied with Ted Fehringer for a team-high six assists.

The Shamrock boys now sit at 10-3 overall and will close out regular play Thursday against visiting 11-4 Elkhorn North.

Scotus girls soccer at Hastings

The Shamrock girls were also in action on Tuesday with Libbie Brezenski scoring two goals in Scotus' 4-0 win.

Libbie entered play with 19 goals on the season and 71 in her career. With the two goals, Libbie now is tied for the school career record with Kristie Brezenski at 73 goals. Kristie is both the Scotus coach and Libbie's mother.

Libbie fell just shy of setting her own record despite scoring two goals. Both goals for Libbie came in the opening half of play against Hasting.

Scotus' Mia Fehringer and Izzie Kadavy would each also add a goal in the first half as the Shamrocks were held scoreless in the second half. Mia would also add two assists in the win and Kadavy added one also.

The 4-0 win Tuesday improves Scotus to 10-2 overall. Scotus will have their regular-season finale at 9-4 Elkhorn North with Libbie looking to take sole control of the scoring record.