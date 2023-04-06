Both the Scotus boys and girls soccer teams remain unbeaten after the two teams each bested Lincoln Lutheran on the road Tuesday.

The Shamrock girls won 3-0 and the boys earned a 4-1 win to keep the two teams perfect early in the season.

Scotus girls soccerFor the Shamrock girls, it was a match of two undefeated teams as Lincoln Lutheran entered the game with a 4-0 record.

The battle of the unbeaten teams couldn’t have gone much better for Scotus as the Shamrocks pulled out the 3-0 victory to move to 6-0 on the season.

Scotus was able to lead early holding a 2-0 lead at the half. The Shamrocks would then close the game scoring their third and final goal of the game to secure the win and stay unbeaten.

Scoring the three goals were Libbie Brezenski, Izzie Kadavy and Larkyn Mahoney.

The goals for Brezenski and Kadavy were each their eighth goal of the season as the two are tied for the team-high. Mahoney’s goal was the first of the season for the sophomore and the fourth of her career.

Mahoney and Brezenski were each also able to record assists along with their goals as the two led the team. Brezenski is first with six and Mahoney is second with three.

Freshman Kayla Hoffman also had an assist, the first of her career in the win.

Along with the offense, Scotus’ defense also played well as goalie Faith Weber and the Shamrock defenders pitched a shutout. Weber finished the game with one recorded save to help keep Scotus unbeaten.

The Shamrock girls be back on the pitch today, April 6, as Scotus hosts 1-1 Lutheran Northeast.

Scotus boys soccerThe Shamrock boys were lifted mightily in the second half following a 1-0 lead after the first 40 minutes as Scotus would tack on three goals in the final 40 minutes of play.

Blake Wemhoff led the Shamrocks in the win as he would record two goals, doubling his season total.

Also scoring for the Shamrocks were Maclain Bailey and Carter Filipi. Bailey now has two goals in his freshman campaign and senior Filipi has four on the year.

Of the four goals three were assisted as Frank Fehringer and Alex Zoucha each contributed to the victory.

Fehringer had two assists as he now leads the team with five and Zoucha had one for his second of the year.

On defense, goalie Joshua Bixenmann had four saves but allowed one goal in the second half.

The Shamrock boys will also be back in action today, April 6, as they host 2-1 Norfolk Catholic.