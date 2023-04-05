The Scotus girls soccer team picked up a 2-0 win against Bennington on Monday at home.

The win boosted the Shamrocks to 5-0 with Mia Fehringer and Izzie Kadavy each scoring in Scotus' win.

Fehringer scored in the opening half to give the Shamrocks a 1-0 lead at the half and Kadavy scored in the second half on an assist from Larkyn Mahoney. Fehringer's goal marked the first of her high school career.

Kadavy's goal ties her with Libbie Brezenski for Scotus' leading scorer.

The Shamrock defense was also playing well in the win as goalie Faith Weber recorded 15 saves in Scotus' fourth shutout of the season.

Bennington entered Monday's game with a 4-1 record but now falls to 4-2.

Scotus was also in action Tuesday (after print deadline), as the unbeaten Shamrocks traveled to face 4-0 Lincoln Lutheran. The Shamrocks' next game is set for Thursday as Scotus will be back on the pitch against visiting Lutheran-Northeast.

Lakeview boys soccer

The Lakeview boys soccer team was in action on Monday kicking off the week at Norfolk Catholic in a 3-0 loss.

Norfolk Catholic took a 1-0 lead in the first half before scoring two more goals in the second half to secure the 3-0 victory.

Scoring for the Knights were Emerson Meyer, Max Hammond and Braden Freddern.

Lakeview had few chances to score in this game as the Vikings recorded four shots on goal. Unfortunately for the Vikings, Norfolk Catholic goalie Mason Maas saved all four shots lifting his team to the shutout.

For Lakeview, their goalie Mason Hobza recorded 10 saves on the night but that was not enough for the Vikings.

The Vikings' defeat marked a continuation of a tough start to the season as they now sit at 0-5. The Lakeview boys also started last season on a losing streak dropping their first seven games.

Through the five losses, the Vikings have been outscored 39-1 with the lone goal coming from Miguel Cullum against Waverly on March 25.

The Vikings will look to pick up their first win of the 2023 season on Thursday as they are set to host 4-2 York.

Lakeview girls soccer

The Lady Vikes soccer team traveled to Lutheran-Northeast Monday with the Eagles besting Lakeview 2-0.

In the game, the Eagles scored a goal in each half with Addison Corr and Madison Gordon each scoring.

The Lady Vikes had a handful of opportunities to get on the scoreboard as Lakeview recorded seven shots on goal. For the Eagles, goalie Kealy Ranslem stopped all seven shots to give the Lady Vikes a fourth shutout loss of the season.

Overall, the Lady Vikes now sit at 0-5 in the 2023 season. Through the opening five games, Lakeview's offense has scored one goal as Kiara Kula scored one against Aurora on March 31.

Like the offense, Lakeview's defense has also struggled allowing 34 goals in the first five games.

The Lady Vikes will look to turn their season around on Thursday as the 3-3 York Dukes girls soccer team is set to visit.